MISSOULA – Life is a rollercoaster, and the ones who handle tough best are the ones who achieve everything their heart desires. Ask Griz senior cornerback Justin Ford how he became such a household name in the FCS football world, and his story, up until just a year ago, is made up of strictly lows.
Missed opportunities, self-doubt, and loneliness all held him back from becoming the best version of himself on the gridiron. Admittedly, there was a time where he questioned whether football was a path he should continue down.
But the cornerback isn’t just tough, he’s built Ford tough. He plugged along until the right opportunity presented itself, and when it did, he capitalized. Transferring to UM for his junior season, Ford became a unanimous First Team All-American, the NCAA interception leader and Big Sky Newcomer of the Year.
Now, he’s on the NFL radar and opponents simply avoid throwing to his side.
Had he ever succumbed to the struggles of the grind, he wouldn’t be here in Missoula as a defensive staple on one of the best defenses in the nation. He wouldn’t be able to share the ultimate comeback story he now has, and serve as living proof to the cliché that things get better with hard work.
Quitting was never an option for him, though, so it was only a matter of time. Nothing will stand between Justin Ford and his goals.
“There’s always going to be ups and downs,” Ford said. “But if I fail 20 times, I’m going to win 21 and that’s just what it’s about. To keep going and be persistent.”
After walking through valleys for all those years, he is now peaking as the Griz look to improve to 6-0 on Saturday and keep their undefeated season alive. And despite being at the top of his position, his attitude towards bettering himself hasn’t wavered.
It’s what got him to this point and what’s going to get him to the next stage of his career. Anybody looking for inspiration can turn to Ford and learn an important lesson in staying the course.
“He’s a good player and he continues to work to improve any deficiencies he has which I think is admirable,” Griz head coach Bobby Hauck said. “He’s working on his eye discipline, his footwork, his tackling; all the things that make you a great football player.”
There’s no room for complacency in Ford’s world, where his ceiling seems to be expanding every day.
The valleys
From the first time he ever stepped on a football field, Ford knew he had a future in the game. Coaches wouldn’t let him forget it, either.
Growing up in a basketball family, and excelling on the hardwood himself, his football coaches let him know right away that no matter how good he was on the court, the gridiron was where he belonged.
“I was just too good at football,” Ford said. “My coaches told me, ‘you’re not playing basketball.’”
The problem was that during that time, he was so focused on football that it came at the expense of his grades. He was so locked in on watching film and hitting the practice field that his homework and studying was often an afterthought.
Eventually, this left him with one option: taking the junior college route. All the way from Concord, North Carolina, Ford traveled to Golden West Community College in Huntington Beach, California. And so began the start of his collegiate sports career, but another bout of difficulties came along with it.
Over 2,000 miles away from home, he struggled financially and emotionally.
“I hated it, I’m not going to lie,” Ford said. “The first year I didn’t play as much as I would have liked to so I kind of questioned my abilities and if I should be doing this football thing … every day I was broke, I really didn’t have too much money to eat … I was so far away from my family it was like I was alone almost.”
Two years later though, Ford earned the opportunity to join the ACC as a Louisville Cardinal. That was short-lived, though, as he missed the season with an injury. One that he believes could have been prevented.
“I won’t go into too much detail, but I did end up getting hurt for reasons that could have been prevented,” Ford said. “I’m big on my health, I know how my body feels and I feel like it wasn’t trusted in that environment.”
After that season, he transferred to UM, and finally, things started falling into place.
The peaks
Each snag came with a lesson though, playing their own unique role in creating the version of Ford that’s seen now.
In a roundabout way, basketball, even though he wasn’t able to pursue it, led to his attitude on the football field.
“It created my hunger,” Ford said. “I always played corner in football and in little league, you aren’t going to catch interceptions. They run the ball probably every play so my reward always came from basketball. I’d be the one scoring 20-30 points … but my parents would tell me, ‘you got a game tomorrow, you better score 25, you better have 30 or 35.’ … so now I’m hungry, I always want to make the next play and just be better than I was the last.”
When he struggled with his grades, there was a fix for that. During his junior year, Ford joined a Young Life group that helped him take responsibility and a new approach to straightening out his priorities.
When all he saw was football, this organization played a pivotal role in helping him see the bigger picture.
“Doing that refocused me,” Ford said. “There’s so much more to life and it’s so much more to be grateful for so it was a perfect time in my life right before my senior year.”
The slog of playing junior college? That’s where he found his strength.
“It has the most to do with where I’m at now,” Ford said. “Just having resiliency, that’s what it gave me.”
And finally Louisville, where he feels as though his injury complaints went ignored. That taught him a lesson in self-worth.
“I knew going forward I had to pick a place that trusts in me,” Ford said. “I don’t need special treatment, but if you recruit me, trust me to be exactly who you recruited. I’m a competitor, I want to fight every time but if I tell you I’m not healthy, I’m not healthy.”
With a lifetime of turmoil endured, and a newfound understanding of how to navigate anything thrown his way, Ford made his decision to join the Griz. His past experiences helped him pick the perfect program with the perfect coach for him, and his immense football talent was no longer repressed.
After years of less-than-expected playing time, battles with injuries and even a COVID-lost season, Ford broke out in his junior year as one of the top talents in the country.
“I always feel like I have to prove myself and I’m a chip on the shoulder player,” Ford said. “Coming out of JUCO, I felt like I was the best player, at Louisville I was the best player in my position and not getting the opportunity to show it there and then coming here, we had COVID and stuff, so we missed that season … I was just ready to play, I was so prepared it just couldn’t go wrong for me … I set myself up so that I almost can’t lose.”
Reaching for the mountaintop
That season, he had nine interceptions, two pick-6s, two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and 11 pass breakups. He became one of the best cover cornerbacks in the country, and now NFL scouts have been frequenting Griz practices.
While a guy like linebacker Patrick O’Connell might get a look too, there’s no denying that their focus is on Ford.
There’s lots of season left before being able to see where football will take Ford, but Hauck believes it’ll be to the next level.
“I don’t get to decide that, that’s why those guys have scouting departments, but I think he’s definitely a guy that’ll get a chance to play after college,” Hauck said. “I would take him on my team, but I don’t have one.”
He’s already put up the numbers, but the most projectable thing about Ford is his physical attributes; the things you can’t teach. Plenty of college athletes have great careers that don’t translate to the NFL, but his size would make him someone capable of transitioning to playing on Sundays.
“He’s got good athletic ability, he’s got a good frame and long arms and good speed,” Hauck said. “All those things add up.”
Ford, too, thinks he’s ready, and it’s been a long time coming. All he needed was one season of uninterrupted football to show that he’s got what it takes. His story of determination is not yet finished.
“I’m definitely ready … I think I was ready last year, to be honest,” Ford said. “I’m ready to be a full-time football player, I probably already am now … this is kind of what I do. I live, breathe, sleep this thing, man … I know I have a future in it because I’m so persistent.”
