MISSOULA — The nonconference slate has been a bit up and down for the Montana Grizzlies softball team.
The highs haven't been too high, with a season-long win streak of two games entering Saturday, and the lows haven't been that low, with a season-long streak of losses at four. The team doesn't seem to be lacking confidence though, showing plenty of it in a pair of wins over NAIA Providence on Saturday at Grizzly Softball Field.
Montana coasted in game one, beating the Argos 10-1 in five innings. Then, in the second game, the Argos made things interesting late, only to fall 10-4. Providence remains winless at 0-14 after the two losses. The wins put Montana at 12-14 overall and give the Griz their longest winning streak of the season at three games, and just at the right time.
Montana is set to open Big Sky Conference play next week at home against Portland State (15-10), which should enter the Saturday doubleheader with the second-best nonconference record among league teams.
"I'm proud of the way we played today," UM coach Melanie Meuchel said. "It's been a long nonconference schedule. It's been one in which we've just kinda been grinding through it, and I thought we had a very business approach. I think we did some things well today that we've been working on."
Allie Brock (7-8) took the win in the circle in game one, going five innings as she allowed three hits, one earned run, struck out three, walked one and hit two batters. She was backed by an offense that got rolling quick.
Two batters into the bottom of the first, Maygen McGrath homered to right center field on the first pitch she saw in the at-bat. Two batters later, Julie Phelps singled up the middle to bring in Kylie Becker and give Montana an early 3-0 advantage.
McKenna Montgomery got Providence on the board in the top of the second with a solo homer to right center, but that stayed as the only scoring for the Argos in game one. A three-run fourth inning gave Montana enough for the mercy-rule win to end game one early.
The Grizzlies finished the opener with seven hits across as many batters. McGrath finished with two RBIs and Elise Ontiveros had a pair of RBIs and one hit. No Grizzly went for more than one hit in the opener.
In game two, the Grizzlies still came out on top but had to work a bit more for it despite another strong opening frame. McGrath homered, again, to left field to bring in three, then, the very next batter, Kelly Sweyer, hit a solo shot over the center field fence to put the Grizzlies up 4-0 after one.
Smooth sailing proceeded, with the Argos going three up and three down in the top of the second, but Montana couldn't expand the lead. Providence had an answer in the top of the third after the second and third batters were walked and advanced on a single.
Taylor Mathews, a Helena Capital grad, doubled to right center, bringing in her teammates to cut the Griz lead down to 4-2. Mathews promptly found her way to the plate after catching the Griz defense for a stolen base score.
The Griz needed an answer for the first real time all day, and they had it. McKenna Tjaden brought in Phelps off a fielding error, then Tjaden stole home to put the Griz up 6-3 after three. Montana added four more runs — including a solo homer by Sweyer in the bottom of the sixth — while Providence mustered up just one run in the top of the fifth.
Dana Butterfield (5-6) took the win in game two as she went all seven innings with six hits allowed, four earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts. At the plate, Montana had 13 hits, led by Phelps with three, Sweyer with two and Brooklyn Weisgram, a Missoula native who played for Sentinel, also with two.
"Like I told them, we are on a three-game winning streak right now," Meuchel said.
Montana hosts Portland State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
