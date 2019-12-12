BUTTE — Another day, another Butte Central commitment to the Griz. 

A day after Guido Ossello verbally committed to the University of Montana football program, teammate Matt Simkins announced his decision to join Bobby Hauck's program via a Twitter post on Thursday morning.  

"I'm super excited," Simkins said. "I've been wanting to do this since about the first week of football and I've wanted to be a Griz since I was a little kid and went to football games to watch them." 

Having fellow teammate Ossello make the jump helped Simkins decide to follow suit. 

"Guido had some interest, so I talked to him and thought I'd do it to," said Simkins, who was recruited by Griz assistant coach Jace Schilinger.    

During his senior season with the Maroons, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Simkins saw action in six games as Central rallied from an 0-2 start to finish the regular season at 5-4 and earn a berth in the Class A playoffs. His limited playing time was due to a back injury that he suffered early in the season. 

At receiver, Simkins had 14 receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown while recording a fumble recovery for a score on defense. 

Before Simkins can set his sights on Missoula, he has one final season with Butte Central's basketball team ahead of him. The Maroons advanced to the semifinals at the State A tournament last season. 

