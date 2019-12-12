BUTTE — Another day, another Butte Central commitment to the Griz.
A day after Guido Ossello verbally committed to the University of Montana football program, teammate Matt Simkins announced his decision to join Bobby Hauck's program via a Twitter post on Thursday morning.
"I'm super excited," Simkins said. "I've been wanting to do this since about the first week of football and I've wanted to be a Griz since I was a little kid and went to football games to watch them."
Excited to announce that I will be continuing my football career with the University of Montana!! @jaceschillinger pic.twitter.com/gmu2K6zFym— Matt Simkins (@MattSimkins23) December 12, 2019
Having fellow teammate Ossello make the jump helped Simkins decide to follow suit.
"Guido had some interest, so I talked to him and thought I'd do it to," said Simkins, who was recruited by Griz assistant coach Jace Schilinger.
During his senior season with the Maroons, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Simkins saw action in six games as Central rallied from an 0-2 start to finish the regular season at 5-4 and earn a berth in the Class A playoffs. His limited playing time was due to a back injury that he suffered early in the season.
At receiver, Simkins had 14 receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown while recording a fumble recovery for a score on defense.
Before Simkins can set his sights on Missoula, he has one final season with Butte Central's basketball team ahead of him. The Maroons advanced to the semifinals at the State A tournament last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.