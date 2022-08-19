MISSOULA — Cameron Gurnsey, a Class AA all-state wide receiver for Butte High, has verbally committed to play for the Montana football team starting next season.
He made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.
"Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to where I am today!! I am honored to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Montana!! #GoGriz"
Gurnsey is the son of Scott Gurnsey, who played wideout for Montana from 1991 to 1994 and went on to become a popular radio commentator during Griz games.
As a junior last year Gurnsey had 65 pass receptions for 967 yards and six touchdowns. He amassed 158 receiving yards in a playoff game last November.
—Bill Speltz, Missoulian
