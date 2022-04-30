MISSOULA — Former Montana offensive lineman Dylan Cook has gone from the NAIA to Division I football and is now on the move to the National Football League.
Cook, a Butte High grad, signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, UM announced, following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, during which 262 players were selected.
Cook's journey to this point is a unique one. He started his college career as a quarterback playing in the NAIA for MSU-Northern in the Frontier Conference after a broken collarbone early in his senior year of high school limited his college offers.
Cook left Havre after two seasons and accepted a walk-on spot at Montana in the Big Sky Conference. He had to sit out one year because of transfer rules but still impressed the coaches enough to earn a scholarship before playing his first game in 2019. He went on to play in 27 games and start 23 times at right tackle to close his college career.
As a senior, Cook earned All-Big Sky fourth-team honors from Phil Steele. After the season, he was chosen to compete at the College Gridiron Showcase all-star event in Texas.
Cook also was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is known as the "Academic Heisman" award. He was also named to the Hampshire Honors Society for his academic performance
