MISSOULA — The Montana football team picked up a commitment from Butte High senior Jake Olson, the son of a former Grizzly basketball player, late Monday night. He chose a full-ride offer from UM over a full-ride offer from Montana State and a scholarship offer from Montana Tech.
Thank you to @SacksGriz @CoachBErickson @Coach_Hauck @GrizCoachGreen @CoachGermer @kbaer51 @coach_rosy and the rest of the grizzly family for believing me. #commited‼️‼️🐻💪— Jake (@Jake_olson42) September 29, 2020
#87🥶#Gogriz pic.twitter.com/QIhdCxKk8c
"Thank you to @SacksGriz @CoachBErickson @Coach_Hauck @GrizCoachGreen @CoachGermer @kbaer51 @coach_rosy and the rest of the grizzly family for believing in me. #committed #87 #Gogriz," Olson wrote in a tweet along with a photo of him committing and a photo of him playing football for the Bulldogs.
Olson is a 6-foot-7, 235-pounder who plays tight end and defensive end for Butte, which finished as the Class AA state runner-up last season. A three-sport athlete, he also plays center for the Bulldogs basketball team.
Olson has 13 receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown to go with 10 tackles and one sack in three games this season, according to maxpreps.com. He had a 53-yard touchdown catch in the state championship game last season.
Olson is the son of former Griz basketball player Bob Olson, a Butte native who played for UM from 1994-99 and was a starter on the 1997 team that started five Montana natives in an NCAA tournament game against Kentucky.
Olson is the Grizzlies' ninth known commit and sixth known in-state commit in the 2021 recruiting class. He joins the Sentinel trio of athlete Jace Klucewich, receiver TJ Rausch and linebacker Geno Leonard, Havre defensive end Kellen Detrick, Billings Central kicker Camden Capser, quarterback Daniel Britt of Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, offensive lineman Liam Brown of Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon, and offensive lineman/long snapper Declan McCabe of Midway High School in Waco, Texas.
