Former Montana Grizzlies offensive lineman Dylan Cook signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL team announced Thursday.

Cook, a Butte native, spent the 2022 season as one of 16 players on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first season in the NFL after he went undrafted in April 2022 coming out of UM.

Pittsburgh went 9-8 in the 2022 season, finishing third in the four-team AFC North and missing the playoffs. The Steelers will be led by 17th-year head coach Mike Tomlin, who has won one Super Bowl, two AFC championships and seven AFC North titles.

Their starting quarterback is Kenny Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. Backup QB Mitchell Thursday signed a two-year extension Thursday, according to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Cook played in 27 games and made 23 starts at right tackle during his two seasons suiting up for the Grizzlies, helping pave the way for their first 1,000-yard rusher since 2014. He earned All-Big Sky fourth-team honors from Phil Steele as a senior in 2021, was a two-time Academic All-Big Sky selection, was named to the NFF's Hampshire Honors Society and finished as a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, aka the "Academic Heisman."

Cook had transitioned to the offensive line when he walked on with the Griz after playing quarterback at NAIA school MSU-Northern in Havre. He had also played quarterback at Butte High School, bouncing back from a broken collarbone in the first game of his senior season.