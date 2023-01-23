Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach and Butte native Colt Anderson is being inducted into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame at its annual banquet on June 24.

Anderson — whose Bengals will be in the AFC championship game this weekend, one step away from the Super Bowl — was a running back and safety at Butte High School. He went on to play as a safety at the University of Montana from 2004-08. He originally joined the Grizzlies as a walk-on safety and went on to become a four-time All-Big Sky performer — three times as a safety and once as a special teams player. As a senior in 2008, he set a school record with 129 tackles.

