Former Griz and NFL safety Colt Anderson of Butte celebrates during a game in 2008. Anderson is now an assistant special teams coach with the Cincinnati Bengals and will be inducted into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame in June.
Former Griz and NFL safety Colt Anderson of Butte celebrates during a game in 2008. Anderson is now an assistant special teams coach with the Cincinnati Bengals and will be inducted into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame in June.
TOM BAUER, Missoulian
Former Griz great Colt Anderson, shown here with the Buffalo Bills, heads out of the tunnel before a game in 2018. He was born in Butte in 1985.
Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach and Butte native Colt Anderson is being inducted into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame at its annual banquet on June 24.
Anderson — whose Bengals will be in the AFC championship game this weekend, one step away from the Super Bowl — was a running back and safety at Butte High School. He went on to play as a safety at the University of Montana from 2004-08. He originally joined the Grizzlies as a walk-on safety and went on to become a four-time All-Big Sky performer — three times as a safety and once as a special teams player. As a senior in 2008, he set a school record with 129 tackles.
As a player in the NFL, Anderson was a rotational safety whose impact was felt most on special teams. He played in 84 career games (seven starts), recording 109 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles on defense, along with 58 tackles on special teams. Anderson’s final NFL stop as a player was in Buffalo in the 2016-17 seasons. Injuries limited him to just seven games over two seasons with the Bills, but he still managed five special teams tackles and when healthy was considered a core special teams player. Prior to Buffalo, Anderson spent two seasons (2014-15) with Indianapolis, where he totaled 16 special team tackles and a forced fumble. His first NFL game action came with the Philadelphia Eagles, racking up 37 special teams tackles over four seasons (2010-13). He entered the NFL as a college free agent signee of the Vikings in 2009, spending the majority of his first two seasons on Minnesota’s practice squad before being signed to the Eagles’ active roster in November 2010.
After his NFL playing career, Anderson spent one season (2019) as a volunteer coach at Butte High School, where he focused mainly on defense and special teams. He joined Cincinnati in 2020 and is in his third season with the Bengals.
In his first season in Cincinnati, Anderson helped oversee a Cincinnati kicking game that ranked sixth in the league in average drive start on offense (26.4-yard line), and sixth in average yards allowed per punt return.
In 2021, Anderson helped guide special teams units that particularly excelled in the kicking game, including rookie kicker Evan McPherson, who led the league during the regular season in field goals made from 50+ yards (9), while ranking 12th in total field goals (28), seventh in extra points made (46) and 11th in points scored (130). Anderson also worked with 13th-year veteran punter Kevin Huber, who had 22 punts downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and enters 2022 with the fifth-most career inside-20 punts among active punters (337).
Outside football, Anderson and his brother, Beau, own the Missoula Club restaurant in Montana called the Missoula Club. He and his other brother, Luke, own a clothing company called Uptop. He and his wife, Keelie, also founded the Colt Anderson Dream Big Foundation, a non-profit is focused on implementing “programs and experiences that will involve our youth, getting them excited about investing in their future.”
Anderson was born Oct. 25, 1985, in Butte. His bachelor’s degree from Montana is in business information systems, and he also earned a teaching certificate in secondary education. He and his wife have four sons — Cage, Krew, Coye and Kace.
Tickets for the MTFHOF Induction Banquet on June 24 are on sale at all Universal Athletic Stores and online at mtfootballhof.com.
COLT ANDERSON’S FOOTBALL HISTORY
2004-08 — Played safety at Montana.
2009-10 —P layed safety with Minnesota Vikings (practice squad).
2010-13 — Played safety with Philadelphia Eagles (signed off Vikings practice squad in November 2010).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.