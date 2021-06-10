Butte High senior Tanner Huff has flipped his football commitment from Montana Western to the Montana Grizzlies.
Huff tweeted his commitment to the NCAA Division I program on Wednesday night.
"I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana to continue my academic and athletic career," he wrote on Twitter.
I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana🐻 to continue my academic and athletic career! Go Griz🏈 @SacksGriz pic.twitter.com/co1BK82wEk— Tanner Huff (@tannerhuff06) June 10, 2021
Huff tagged Griz defensive line coach Barry Sacks in the tweet and included a photo of Washington-Grizzly Stadium. He also attached a photo of Colt Anderson, a Butte native who walked on to the Griz and became an All-American safety.
Huff plays that same safety position and earned an all-state honorable mention recognition and second-team all-conference honors as a senior this past fall. The 6-foot, 185-pound senior had signed to play at NAIA Montana Western in December.
He finished sixth all-time in total tackles at Butte with 141 tackles to go with four interceptions. He had 74 total tackles and two interceptions in 2020 and had played on Butte's state runner-up team in 2019.
Huff was coming off a standout performance at the State AA track and field meet. He won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and ran a leg of the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
"You look at what he did this spring, I think he really got on (the University of Montana's) radar," Butte football and track coach Arie Grey said. "He took things into his own hands and had a great spring for us, and that opened some more doors for him."
Huff explained that he hoped a few more offers might come his way if he started posting some solid times during the track and field season. Playing for the Grizzlies wasn't a specific goal he had in mind when the season began, but it became a reality.
"Pretty soon, my dream school and college came out and offered me, and there was no way I could turn it down," Huff said.
The Bulldogs standout said he took almost no time to mull over the decision. It was an immediate "yes."
