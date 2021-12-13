MISSOULA — Cameron Parker almost broke his own record Monday night.
He didn't, but he did set a new Montana Grizzlies men's basketball program record and a new Big Sky Conference record.
Parker holds the record for the most assists in a single game in Division-I men’s basketball history with 24, which he recorded against D-III Pine Manor his sophomore season at Sacred Heart.
On Monday, the Grizzlies senior point guard dished out 20 assists in a lopsided Montana win over the SAGU American Indian College Warriors, 118-49, at Dahlberg Arena. Montana moves to 8-4 overall and 7-0 at home.
The game against the Warriors was added to fill the spot lost when UNC Wilmington canceled its final two games of the Zootown Classic in November.
The Warriors were the fit of the 20 teams the Grizzlies contacted while trying to fill the hole in the slate.
"We were stuck," Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. "We were looking for games and scrambling. We called 20 teams to make up for the Wilmington game and (SAGU) were the one team that could get here this week and play us on short notice. But these are an opportunity to work on execution and then you try and get somebodies' confidence going."
It was pretty clear from the opening few minutes how Monday’s game was going to go — if it wasn’t just by looking at the rosters that show the Warriors’ tallest player was only 6-feett-6-inches tall.
The first shot the Warriors put up was promptly stuffed at the rim by Mack Anderson at the end of the shot clock. The next two Grizzlies’ possessions Anderson got easy hoops inside off feeds from Lonnell Martin Jr. and Cameron Parker. Robby Beasley III hit a 3-pointer, Josh Bannan snagged an offensive rebound and turned it into a pair of free throws and then, after 11 Montana points, the Warriors scored after Anderson tried to take a charge but got a no-call from the baseline official.
Eventually the start ballooned to 17-2 Montana at the 15:33 mark after Derrick Carter-Hollinger hit a corner 3 and the following time back down he hit Kyle Owens for a 3 from the top of the arc.
As you’d guess, the rest was all Montana. The Grizzlies finished 54% from the field, hit 19 3-pointers to set a new program record along with Parker's assist record and the 118 scored is a new record for points in a single game. The 69-point differential also tied a record.
Parker finished with two points, six rebounds and 20 assists. Seven Grizzlies scored in double figures led by Josh Vazquez's 19, followed by Owens (15), Bannan (14), Carter-Hollinger (13), Scott Blakney (12), Martin (10) and Freddy Brown III (10).
Brandon Whitney missed his second game in a row. He gingerly left the court against Air Force last week but returned in that game before missing the Yellowstone Christian on Friday. He also missed the Oregon game due to an apparent lower leg injury that required a walking boot, but he returned to the court the following outing against Sacramento State State.
The Warriors play in the NCCAA, the same league as Yellowstone Christian was was also walloped my Montana Friday. Montana also blasted Dickinson State out of the NAIA this season.
Up next
The Grizzlies (8-4) will next face Santa Clara (7-4) out of the West Coast Conference Sunday on the road in Santa Clara. Tip is scheduled for 3 p.m. mountain time.
