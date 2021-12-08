MISSOULA — Even though the Montana Grizzlies men’s basketball team had one of its coldest shooting nights of the season from behind the 3-point line and an uncharacteristic 16 turnovers in Wednesday’s game against Air Force, things still went Montana’s way.
Going 17 of 17 from the free-throw line sure helps that.
The Griz snapped Air Force’s seven-game win streak with a 66-48 win at Dahlberg Arena. Montana gets to 6-4 overall and remains undefeated at home at 5-0, while Air Force falls to 7-2.
“They’re disciplined in general, that's their way of life,” Griz head coach Travis DeCuire said of Air Force and the Falcons’ structured play. “It’s a good challenge for us. We don’t see this very often. Idaho State would be pretty similar in terms of the ball going side to side and using up a lot of the clock, slowing the game down. You got to have some patience against teams like that and stick to your rules and just play and be willing to guard for 30 seconds.”
Cameron Parker led the Grizzlies with a career-high scoring night as a Grizzly with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench. He played 33 minutes, the most of any Montana player, and hit all nine of his free-throw attempts — the most he has made in a perfect game from the foul line in his entire college career. Josh Bannan had a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Mack Anderson had one of his better games of the year with 10 points, eight rebounds and had just one foul.
Unlike past wins where Montana had to extend a lead late, or had an early lead nearly slip away, like the Sacramento State game, Wednesday was a bit more complete aside from a slow shooting start and the turnovers.
“That’s what basketball is, it’s a roller coaster ride,” DeCuire said of the ups and downs. “There’s going to be stretch runs for everyone. You have to be able to survive and try to generate as many as you can for yourself.”
The Griz opened the game down 10-4 against an Air Force team that has been known to keep games ugly and low scoring this season. After some basket trading, the Grizzlies and Falcons were tied at 21-all with 5:19 left in the half.
Montana closed the half on a 14-3 run propelled by who else but Parker. He scored seven of the 14 and had a hockey assist when he quickly found Bannan on the top of the arc, setting up Bannan to find Brandon Whitney in the corner for a 3-pointer and a 33-24 lead.
Just about any time Montana needed a spark, it felt like Parker had something to ignite Montana.
“You got to have someone on your team who can generate offense, whether that’s creating their own shot or for others,” DeCuire said. “Cameron is one of those guys at the point guard position who can do it both ways, and his offense has been very valuable to us.”
The run continued into the start of the second half with the Griz scoring eight unanswered to take a 43-24 lead three minutes into the second.
From there, with the lead built, Montana’s free-throw shooting was key as the Griz scored 13 of their final 26 points via the charity stripe. Montana entered the night 25th in the NCAA from the foul line as a team at 78.24%.
Around the Big Sky
Elsewhere in games around the Big Sky Conference, Colorado survived a scare against Eastern Washington, 60-57. The Eagles fall to 4-5 after the near-upset over a Pac-12 team.
Idaho showed life, beating the preseason No. 1 Summit League team, South Dakota State, in Moscow, Idaho, 98-84. Mikey Dixon scored 35 and dished out nine assists to lead the Vandals who snag their second win of the year.
Southern Utah beat in-state foe Utah Valley, 60-54, at home. The Thunderbirds improved to 6-3 overall as Maizen Faussett scored 15 in the win.
Time change
Friday's home game against Yellowstone Christian was moved to a 3 p.m. start time to accommodate the Griz football team's FCS playoff quarterfinal game against James Madison.
The switch was intended to allow fans to attend or watch the basketball game while still being able to watch the football game, which is airing nationally on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. MT.
