MISSOULA — Montana men's basketball back-up point guard Cam Parker split the Big Sky Conference top-reserve award with Montana State's RaeQuan Battle, the league announced Tuesday morning.
Parker, who made a small handful of starts when Brandon Whitney missed time due to injury, averaged 9.3 points, 4.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game off the bench for the Grizzlies. The senior led the Big Sky in assists per game for the season and ranks in the top 50 of the NCAA Division I in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.29.
Montana sophomore forward Josh Bannan was the lone Grizzly represented on the All-Big Sky team as he snagged second-team honors. Bannan led the Grizzlies in scoring at 15.2 points per game, and was the team's top rebounder at 8.2 per contest.
Bannan upped his production across the board from his freshman season. He nearly doubled his points per game, added two more rebounds per game and saw his minutes jump from 25 to 30 per game. He scored at least 20 in six of Montana's final eight games and registered 11 double-doubles this season.
Sophomore guard Robby Beasley III earned honorable mention honors.
Montana State's Jubrile Belo swept the league MVP and defensive player of the year awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.