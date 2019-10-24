MISSOULA — It has no impact on their won-loss record, but you better believe the Montana Lady Griz are excited about their exhibition home game against Lewis-Clark State Friday night.
With so much experience and proven talent, coach Shannon Schweyen's troops are eager to show that the preseason Big Sky Conference polls were way off in leaving the Lady Griz out of the top 4.
Montana returns seven players that have cracked the starting lineup at some point over the past several years. All of them have tasted the disappointment of consecutive losing seasons, so they're playing with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.
The Lady Griz may challenge for Big Sky bragging rights before it's over, but they've got a lot of work to do before their official opener on Nov. 5. Starting Friday, Schweyen and her staff will learn more about fitting all the pieces of the puzzle together at 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.
"I’ll be looking for way more intensity because it’s going to be a real game," Schweyen said. "We’ve got to come out and be playing harder and talking more assertively and taking charges and getting after it on the defensive end.
"You always have these cheat plays a little bit (in practice) where they know what’s coming. We’ve got to learn as the game is going, adapting as the game goes on, and adjusting. Hopefully we’ll be playing well together and finding some good combinations."
The buzzword for Montana's two exhibition games — the Lady Griz will host Carroll Tuesday before their official home opener a week later against MSU Northern — is chemistry. Schweyen needs to find some with formidable foes like Fresno State and Arizona on the slate in November.
"It's kind of strange how there's a lot of the girls who have played but haven't necessarily played together," Schweyen said. "That's going to be now the big step, finding the combinations that we like. It hasn't helped having kids out this preseason with injuries."
Knock on wood, the only Lady Griz to sit out Tuesday's Maroon-Silver scrimmage was Madi Schoening. She is a battle-tested guard who will most certainly help the cause, but there's so many other veterans that it's hard to keep track of all of them.
"As a team we’re ready and I can’t wait to get out there and get after it," said guard Sammy Fatkin, who scored a team-high 19 points in Tuesday's scrimmage. "I feel like we have more versatility on offense. I think any one of us could go off any night and I think that’s a positive. We don’t have one dominant person. I think together we’re better."
Based in Lewiston, Idaho, Lewis-Clark State has one exhibition game under its belt already. The Warriors whipped Yellowstone Christian College on Monday, 105-42. Five Lewis-Clark State players scored in double figures, led by Columbia Falls product Kiara Burlage with 20 points.
The Warriors are coached by Livingston native Brian Orr. His 18-year conference record of 193-77 has earned him five Frontier Conference Coach of the Year awards.
Lewis-Clark State went 22-12 last season and won two games at the NAIA National Championships in Billings. The Warriors were eventually eliminated by Freed-Hardeman of Tennessee.
