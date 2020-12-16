MISSOULA — The Montana football team signed 19 players in its 2021 recruiting class when the early signing period opened on Wednesday.
The Griz inked 15 in-state players and one player each from Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Texas. Their haul included five offensive players, nine defensive players, one specialist and four athletes.
Meet Montana's signees:
Daniel Britt, QB
5-11, 185, Las Vegas, Nev. (Liberty)
Player notes: A two-sport athlete in football and track and field at Liberty High School… Missed his senior football season in the fall of 2020 due to Covid restrictions… Led Liberty to the 2019 4A Nevada State Championship, the first championship in school history… Also led Liberty to the 2019 Southern Nevada Conference Championship with a 10-5 record… Named 2019 team Offensive MVP and state championship game MVP, as well as the "Don't Doubt Me" (comeback player) Award winner… Missed first four games of the 2019 season due to injury. Came back to win the starting job and rattled off 10-straight wins to win the state championship, including a win over Bishop Gorman in the state semifinal… 10-0 record as a starter… Went 138/181 passing as a junior for a 79-percent completion rating… Passed for 2,060 yards and 24 touchdowns… Also rushed for 791 yards on 102 attempts with 10 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior… Prep coach was Rich Muraco... Holds a 3.8 GPA… Son of Kristen Cervantes and Greg Ochoa of Las Vegas… Enjoys hiking and country music… Lists favorite food as burritos.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Daniel is a true dual threat quarterback. He runs well, he throws it well, and the words that comes to mind when I see him are toughness and competitiveness. He was injured as a junior for four games and his team went 0-4. But he came back and they went 10-0 from there and won the Nevada State Championship, which is major deal because they beat Bishop Gorman in the semifinal, who hadn't lost a Nevada High School game in about 10 years. So, we're excited for Daniel to join the program."
Liam Brown, OL
6-5, 307, Beaverton, Ore. (Sunset)
Player notes: A two-sport standout at Sunset High School in football and track and field… Missed his senior football season in the fall of 2020 due to Covid restrictions… A two-time football letterman and three-time track letterman… Named second-team All-Metro D-line and third-team All-Metro O-Line as a junior in 2019… Earned team's "Executioner of the Week" award twice in 2019 season as a junior… Named 2019 track team's "Most Outstanding Sophomore"… Prep coach was Damien Merrick... Son of Kelly and Val Brown of Beaverton… Brothers Josh and Cody are both football players at Portland State… Plans to major in computer science with the goal of becoming a computer programmer after graduation.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Liam is a big-frame kid that can play multiple positions on our offensive front. He's big, he's strong, and he comes from a real football family. He's a big-time weight lifter, he loves to train, he's just what we're looking for in our offensive line group."
Camden Capser, K
6-2, 165, Billings (Central)
Player notes: A four-time letterman in Football, three-time letterman in soccer, and two-time letterman in track… Football team captain in 2020… Three-time team Special Teams MVP (2020, 2019, 2018)… Helped lead Central to an undefeated (12-0) state championship season in 2018 and an appearance in the State A title game in 2020… Also helped the Rams win a conference soccer championship in 2020… Two-time All-State and All-Conference selection in football and soccer… All-State honors in in the 110 and 300m hurdles in track in 2019… Also holds High School record in 110 and 300 hurdles … Completed 85-straight PAT attempts without missing over three years… Montana record holder for most points career scored kicking with 198… Prep football coach was Jim Stanton... Parents are Erica Lanter and Todd Capser of Billings… Uncle Troy Capser played offensive tackle on the 1995 National Championship team… Is undecided on a major… National Honors Society (4.0 GPA) student… Billings Central High School Co-Student Council President… Billings Central Excel Service Club President… Billings Central High School Student Ambassador… Billings Youth Leadership… Lumen Christi… Four years of High School Choir.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Cam came to our specialists camp the summer before last and really excelled. He hits the ball great, and when he gets time in the weight room he's got the ability to be a great kickoff guy. I think he's just scratching the surface of his kicking ability, and I'm really excited about him joining our program."
Kellen Detrick, DL
6-3, 230, Havre
Player notes: Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Detrick is a three-sport standout for the Have Blue Ponies in football, basketball and track… A two-time first-team All-State and All-Conference selection in 2019 and 2020 in both football and basketball… Helped lead the Blue Ponies to the state quarterfinals as a senior… Named team captain as a junior and senior in both basketball and football… Played both ways as an outside linebacker and D-lineman and tight end or fullback on offense…. Chose Montana over offers from Washington State, Nevada, Air Force, Montana State, Northern Arizona, and Northern Colorado… Head prep coach was Ryan Gatch… Son of Kino Detrick and Jennifer Jenkins… Dad Kino is a former football player at Montana Northern and an assistant coach at Havre High… An avid outdoorsman and power lifter… Is undecided on a major.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Kellen is from Havre, and if he's half as productive as the last guy we had from there we'll see great things from him. He's a big, strong, fast kid who is a coach's son, and loves the Montana Grizzlies. It's hard to say who is the best player in the state this year because they don't all play each other. I think an argument could be made it's Kellen. Needless to say, he is a great looking prospect. He's a multi-sport athlete who plays basketball. But the best thing about him is he had some schools like Washington State and Nevada try to recruit him late this fall, and all he did was tell them Go Griz and hang up the phone. So, we appreciate Kellen for being a great football player and being a man of his word when he committed to us."
Zac Evans, ATH
6-0, 230, Helena (Helena HS)
Player notes: A two-sport letterman at Helena High in football and wrestling… A 2020 first-team All-State and All-Conference pick on defense at linebacker, and a second-team All-State and All-Conference pick on offense at halfback… Named first-team All-Conference and second-team All-State as a junior in 2019… Named team captain in 2019 and 2020… Earned team Defensive MVP award as senior… Scored team's most points in 2019… Totaled 238 career tackles for the Bengals… Three-time letterwinner in football and one letter in wrestling… Father is Helena High head coach Scott Evans... Plans on majoring in education with the goal of becoming a teacher after graduation… Parents are Scott and Krista Evans of Helena.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "We're excited to have Zac join our program. He comes from a football family in the state of Montana. It's still to be determined which side of the ball he's going to play on, but he's going to be a great Grizzly."
Colter Janacaro, RB
5-11, 205, Missoula (Big Sky)
Player notes: A three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track… Earned three letters in football, four in track, and one in basketball at Big Sky… A versatile athlete, named first-team All-State as a long snapper and athlete, second-team all-state as an athlete, and All-Conference honors along the same lines… Named football team captain his senior year, Offensive MVP as a sophomore, and Hammond (Most Versatile) Award his junior year… As a QB his senior year, racked up 1,171 yards rushing and 1,102 passing yards with 20 touchdowns… Tied the Montana state record for touchdowns scored in a single game with eight… Prep coach was Matt Johnson... Older brother Levi Janacaro is currently a sophomore linebacker on the Grizzly roster… Is undecided on a major… Son of Bill and Michaele Janacaro of Missoula.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Colter joins his older brother Levi on the Grizzly football team. I know they're excited to play together, and we're excited to have him with us. It's great to have another local guy."
Jace Klucewich, S
5-10, 175, Frenchtown (Sentinel)
Player notes: Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports … Started his career at Frenchtown High School and transferred into Missoula to play at Sentinel his senior year… Helped lead the Spartans to a 10-0 record and the Montana Class AA state championship… Caught five passes for a team-high 61 yards and hauled in two interceptions to seal the win for Sentinel in the championship game… Lettered four years in football and two in track… Named team captain his junior and senior seasons… Four-time All-State selection as a safety and two-time All-State pick as a receiver… Named first-team All-State his senior year on offense, defense and special teams as a punt returner… As a junior at Frenchtown, Klucewich scored 28 touchdowns with 20 catches for 560 yards and 862 yards on 127 carries, also scoring on a punt return, kick return, and interception return…. Posted a career 1,472 receiving yards on 72 catches and 53 career touchdowns… Placed fourth in the state 200-meter dash and third in the long jump in track as a freshman… His sophomore 1,600-relay team also placed fourth at state as a sophomore… Prep coach was former Grizzly Dane Oliver at Sentinel… Held offers from Air Force, Montana State, and Northern Arizona... Son of Lauren and Josh Klucewich of Huson, Mont…. Dad Josh lettered for the Griz as a defensive back in 1983 and '84… Uncle Joe Klucewich was also a letterman at Montana from 1980-84… Cousin Jaxie Klucewich is a member of the Grizzly softball team… Plans on majoring in Pharmacy at Montana.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Jace is a guy with a lot of family ties to the program between his dad, uncles, and cousin who are a part of Grizzly Athletics. So, it's nice to see the next generation of the Klucewich family join us. Jace had a huge, huge performance in the state championship game. He's a guy that is tough and likes to tackle. He's not the biggest guy, but he runs really well and we anticipate he'll be a contributor at one of our safety spots. I anticipate he will do some work in the return game as well."
Brady Lang, S
6-1, 175, Bozeman (Bozeman HS)
Player notes: A two-sport standout at Bozeman in football and basketball, lettering three times in each sport… Helped lead the Hawks to a 2019 State AA and Eastern AA football championship as well as the 2018 State AA basketball championship… Named team football captain his senior year… Earned the team "Hit and Hustle" Award as a junior and freshman… Named second-team All-State and first-team All-Conference as an athlete his senior year… A second-team All-Conference safety as a junior… Racked up 100 career tackles, with six pass breakups, two interceptions, 15 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a blocked punt on defense, with 14 catches for 143 yards as a receiver on offense… Prep coach was Levi Wesche... Son of Ken and Maureen Lang of Bozeman… Twin brother Padraig also joining the Grizzlies as a recruit in the class of 2021… Originally from Seattle, Wash… Lists ping pong as a favorite hobby… Is undecided on a major.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Brady is a safety out of Bozeman who was an All-State player in the AA ranks this year. We really feel strongly he fits the profile for one of our three safety spots and am really excited he's chosen to leave Bozeman and play for the Montana Grizzlies."
Padraig Lang, S
6-1, 185, Bozeman (Bozeman HS)
Player notes: A two-sport athlete at Bozeman High in football and basketball, with three letters to his name in each sport… Helped lead the Hawks to a 2019 State AA and Eastern AA football championship as well as the 2018 State AA basketball championship… A Class AA All-State Honorable Mention and second-team All-Conference pick as a safety in 2020… Recorded a career 135 tackles with 11 TFLs, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and a QB hurry, with three catches for 71 yards on offense. Prep coach was Levi Wesche... First name pronounced PAW-drag… Son of Ken and Maureen Lang of Bozeman… Twin brother Brady also joining the Grizzlies in the class of 2021… Originally from Seattle, Wash… Has a pet Labradoodle named Ginger… Is undecided on a major.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Padraig is the brother of Brady, and when you recruit twins there are obviously some similarities, but we recruited them as their own entity, and they are a little different from one another. Pad does a really nice job in space, he's a good open field tackler. He'll play safety for us, and we're really excited for him to join the team, and really like him as a prospect."
Geno Leonard, LB
5-11, 225, Missoula (Sentinel)
Player notes: A four-year letterman at Sentinel… Helped lead the Spartans to a 10-0 record and the State AA championship as a senior… Named the State AA Defensive Player of the Year and the co-Western AA Defensive Player of the year as a senior… Earned first-team All-State and All-Conference honors on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball as an O-lineman and linebacker in 2020… As a junior was named second-team all-state as a linebacker and first-team all-conference on the offensive line… Named team captain as a junior and senior… Named team weight room MVP as a junior… Prep coach was former Grizzly Dane Oliver... The son of Tara and Brad Leonard of Missoula… Cousin Dan Orizotti was a member of the 2001 National Champion Grizzlies… Grandfather Gene Leonard played for the Grizzlies from 1962-63 and is also the former head coach at Sentinel High School… Intends to major in business.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Geno is the Defensive Player of the Year in AA football in Montana, and when we gave him the opportunity to join the program it took him about three seconds to jump in. He comes from a football family on both his mother's side – the Orizotti's from Butte – and his dad Brad and Grandfather Gene Leonard of Missoula, and his extended family is Montana Grizzly through and through. Geno loves the Grizzlies and loves football. I know he's excited about it, and we're excited to have him."
Corby Mann, DL
6-5, 220, Red Lodge
Player notes: A four-time letterman in football and basketball at Red Lodge High School, and a two-time letterman in track… Named team captain as a junior and senior in both football and basketball, and named "Most Inspirational" as a junior in basketball… Earned All-State honors in Class B football as a senior along with All-Conference honors in Eastern B as a sophomore, junior and senior… Helped lead the Rams to the State B playoffs his senior season… Played multiple positions, including tight end, offensive tackle, and defensive end, where he is expected to line up for the Grizzlies… Prep coach was former Grizzly John Fitzgerald.. Son of Heidi and Doug Mann of Red Lodge… Plans to major in business at UM, with the goal of owning a graphic design company.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Corby played for former Grizzly John Fitzgerald at Red Lodge High School. He's an interesting kid in that he grew from about 6-2, 175 pounds to 6-5, 220 between his junior and senior year, and we hope he keeps going. We think eventually he'll be a defensive end or a rush linebacker, but Corby is a great kid and we're excited for him to get here and show us what he can do."
Declan McCabe, OL
6-4, 240, Waco, Texas (Midway)
Player notes: A two-time letterman at Midway High School in Waco his junior and senior year… Senior season delayed due to Covid restrictions… Helped lead Midway to a 2019 Area Championship with a 10-4 record… Earned second-team All-District honors as a junior… Prep coach was Jeff Hulme... Earned Academic All-District honors his junior season… Son of Sean McCabe (Dad) and Danielle McCabe (Stepmom), and Courtney Sampson (Mom) and Joshua Sampson (Stepdad) of Waco… Enjoys fishing and playing video games in his free time… Plans on majoring in management information systems.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Brent Pease recruited Declan out of Texas. We've just begun to dip our toe into Texas high school recruiting. We have some ties down there, and it was great to get a big fella like him out of there. He's very athletic, has great feet, good height, and can long snap. He's a multi-sport athlete, and we're just excited to get our first recruit from Texas, and hopefully we'll get a few more in the years ahead.
Ben McGourin, DL
6-2, 215, Cheney, Wash. (Cheney HS)
Player notes: A two-star rated prospect by 247Sports… Did not play senior season due to Covid regulations… Named first-team all-league as a junior at inside linebacker, despite only playing in six of 10 games due to injury… Also competed in track at Cheney HS… Also held an offer from Idaho... Parents are Casey and Melissa McGourin of Cheney… Older brother Jacob also plays for the Grizzlies… Dad Casey was a football player at Eastern Washington… Last name pronounced: Mc-GOW-rin… Enjoys snowmobiling, dirt biking, hunting and fishing.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Ben is the brother of current Grizzly Jacob McGourin. Ben will continue to get bigger and stronger, as you'd expect. He was a linebacker and his team's MVP at Cheney High School, in the neighborhood of Eastern Washington. But he has the size and ability to play multiple positions in our defensive front seven. We're excited to get another McGourin brother here and see where he fits in."
Sloan McPherson, DL
6-4, 230, Savage
Player notes: A three-sport athlete at Savage High School in football, basketball and track… Four-time football letterman… Team Captain as a junior and senior… Named team Defensive MVP as a sophomore, Offensive MVP as a junior and overall team MVP as a senior… Helped Savage to a 5-2 record his senior season… A two-time all-state selection and three-time all-conference pick… Posted 47.5 tackles, 270 receiving yards, 154 rushing yards, 369 passing yards, 17 PAT made his senior season… Prep coach was Michael Bender... Parents are April and Craig McPherson of Glendive… Sister-in-law competed in pole vault for the Grizzlies from 2013-15 and was on the dance team from 2014-16… Plans on majoring in exercise science with the goal of becoming a chiropractor.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "We just had Ryder Rice from Savage, Montana, and it was a long time between him and Pat Foster. Now we've got back-to-back players from Savage. Sloan does everything for his high school team. He kicks, he punts, he plays tight end and linebacker. He's a big, running guy. We're excited to teach him the 11-man game and see where he fits. He's a good addition to this class."
Jake Olson, TE
6-7, 251, Butte (Butte HS)
Player notes: A four-time letterman in football and basketball for the Bulldogs… Helped lead Butte to the state title game as a junior in 2019… Earned first-team All-State and All-Conference honors as a senior tight end, also earned a state honorable mention and second-team all-conference selection at defensive end… Posted 20 catches for 132 yards and a TD on offense, and 25 total tackles his senior season… Named team captain of his basketball team and named the Bob Rae Outstanding Boy Basketball Player as a junior… Prep coach was Arie Gray of Butte.. Son of Amy and Bob Olson of Butte… Dad Bob Olson is a former Grizzly basketball player… Enjoys mountain biking and fishing… Planning on studying physical therapy or psychology.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Jake is a big, tall, running guy. You don't often find the 6-6, 6-7 guy that can run like he can. I think he really blossomed from his sophomore to junior year, then played his best high school football as a senior for Arie Grey at Butte. We love getting guys from Butte, and love getting guys whose parents went to the University of Montana. Jake's dad Bob Olson was a player on a '90's Griz basketball team that went to the NCAA tournament with all Montana starters. We're excited for Jake to join this class and our team."
T.J. Rausch, ATH
6-3, 185, Missoula (Sentinel)
Player notes: A four-time football letterman and three-time basketball letterman at Sentinel… Went 20-2 his junior and senior seasons with the Spartans, helping them to an undefeated 10-0 run to the state championship in 2020… Earned first-team All-State and all-conference honors on both sides of the ball as a receiver and safety in 2020… Second-team All-State and first-team All-Conference as a junior in 2019… Recorded six touchdowns from 451 yards receiving on 34 catches, also had four interceptions and a fumble recovery his senior season… Prep coach was former Grizzly Dane Oliver... Parents are Ann and Troy Rausch of Missoula… Mother Ann Rausch, née Lake played basketball for the Lady Griz and was the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year in the 1993-94 season… Plans to major in accounting at UM.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "TJ is another local guy from Sentinel High School that has a Grizzly family. His mother Ann was a student-athlete here at Montana. We're really excited to have a guy that's 6-3 that can run like TJ. He's excelled on both sides of the football. He's going to hit the weight room and is just a tremendous prospect that will be able to do a lot of different things on the football field."
Camden Sirmon, ATH
6-1, 195, Missoula (Sentinel)
Player notes: Sirmon transferred from Wenatchee, Wash. to Missoula Sentinel for his senior season due to Covid restrictions in Washington… Helped the Spartans reach a 10-0 record and win the Class AA state championship as a senior… Also helped Wenatchee High to a Big Nine Conference Championship as a junior in 2019… Named the Montana State AA Offensive MVP in 2020, as well as first-team All-State and first-team All-Conference honors… A three-year varsity letterman in football as well as a three-time letterman in track… Named a football team captain at Wenatchee both his sophomore and junior season… Named "Most Valuable Teammate" both his sophomore and junior season as well… Earned first-team All-Big Nine honors as a junior… Completed 320 of 514 career passes for 4,080 yards and 42 touchdowns… Also had 182 carries for 1,276 rushing yards with 23 touchdowns… Prep coach at Sentinel was former Grizzly Dane Oliver... Parents are John and Kaye Sirmon of Lolo… Brother Cy Sirmon was a Grizzly letterman from 2016-19 and uncle David Sirmon was a member of the '95 National Champion Grizzlies… Planning on majoring in business finance…. Enjoys boating.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Cam played quarterback at Sentinel this year and was the Class AA Offensive MVP. He's a good athlete. He's the younger brother of Cy Sirmon, who is one of our outgoing seniors who played about five different positions for us. We think Cam is that kind of player. We think he can be very versatile and multiple in the positions he can play, so we're excited to get him into the program and see what he can do."
Dylan Smith, DL
6-4, 230, Whitehall
Prep notes: A two-sport athlete with four letters in football and two in basketball… Helped Whitehall to a 10-1 football record and a conference championship in 2017 and the State B quarterfinals his senior season… Named Class B All-State and earned first-team All-Conference honors on the offensive and defensive lines as a senior… Posted 57 tackles and eight sacks his senior season… Prep coach was Dan Lacey... Parents are Theresa and Dane Smith of Whitehall… Plans to study physical therapy at UM and work in athletics as a trainer or coach after college.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Dylan is a guy who has a big frame, he runs well, and kind of came out of nowhere in his senior year onto our radar. The sky is the limit for him. It's hard to project a little bit where he will go as he's just getting started, but he's got the ability to be a really good college football player."
Soren Syvrud, ATH
6-0, 185, Missoula (Sentinel)
Player notes: A four-year football letterman, three-year letterman in basketball and two years of varsity track… First-team All-State on offense and defense his senior season… Named co-Defensive MVP for Western AA in addition to two-way first-team All-Conference honors… Team Captain in 2020 and helped the Spartans to a 10-0 record and the State AA championship… Rushed for 901 yards and six touchdowns… Posted 82 tackles and four sacks with a pair of interceptions and forced fumbles his senior year. Also a basketball team captain his junior year, and earned sophomore of the year football honors in 2018 and team Defensive MVP honors as a junior… Prep coach was former Grizzly Dane Oliver... Parents are Dana and Eric Syvrud of Missoula… Uncle Chad Lembke was an All-American linebacker for the Griz from 1989-92… Plans to study business at UM.
Quoting Coach Hauck: "Soren is a kid who grew up around our program and was the co-Defensive Western AA MVP. He plays on both sides of the ball though. He's a smart and tough young man. The thing that sticks out when you see him is that he plays really hard, and I hope some of that is because he was exposed to how we do things at a young age. I think he'll fit right in."
