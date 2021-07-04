MISSOULA — For Class of 2022 guard Isaiah Kerr, his first Division I offer was all he needed to verbally commit.
The 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, California, was on the radar of the Montana Grizzlies coaching staff as early as his sophomore year. Just a few days ago on Friday, a few months before Kerr starts his senior season, he verbally committed to the Griz.
Found home. Excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 basketball at the University of Montana. Thank you to Coach DeCuire and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Truly blessed❤️ #gogriz pic.twitter.com/B1Anj67kQM— Isaiah Kerr (@zay_k_) July 3, 2021
When Kerr thought about it after he saw Missoula and UM when recruiting restrictions where lifted, he knew the fit was right even if a little early in the process.
He actually said it was a good thing because now, heading into his final high school season, he can focus on getting St. Francis, which finished 7-8 in 2020-21, back to contention.
"When I got there it just felt like a great fit for me," Kerr said during a Sunday afternoon phone interview. "Right away I had a great connection with the coaching staff and it was kind of a great college town vibe — everybody there loved the Griz. ... Another thing I liked was, it's a winning culture. Montana has won a lot of Big Sky titles and has been to the NCAA Tournament and I want to be somewhere I can help be a part of that."
The Grizzlies last won the Big Sky Tournament title in 2019-20, the second straight for the team as part of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Montana has won the most Big Sky tourney titles with 11.
Kerr is the second known Class of 2022 player, and is the first guard, to publicly verbally commit to the Griz. The first came from in state out of the Hi-Line when Shelby forward Rhett Reynolds committed in February.
"I think it is really nice that I committed now because I can really focus on winning the championship for my high school team," Kerr, who was offered a full scholarship, said. " ... I think it will be really good for me to gain some confidence going into college."
Kerr said he had interest from other mid-major programs like UC San Diego, Colgate, Army, Seattle and Princeton along with Big Sky Conference squad Northern Arizona. A key theme for a few of those schools interested in bringing in Kerr, academics.
He said he prides himself on his education and character. He isn't totally sure what he plans to major in at UM, but said he is leaning towards somewhere with the College of Business.
As for his on-court fit, Kerr called himself a high-IQ player that can help him fit with the Grizzlies' offensive scheme.
