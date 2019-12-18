Montana 2020 football signees
Erik Barker, TE
6-4, 225, Keizer, Ore. (McNary)
Player Notes: Ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 9 recruit from the state of Oregon by 247 Sports … First team All-Mountain Valley Conference… Named Senior Offensive Athlete of the Year by the Salem Sports and Breakfast Club … Clocked at a 4.9 40 time and just under a 30 inch vertical jump … Also served as a pro-style quarterback at McNary … Threw for 1,568 yards and six touchdowns … Added 361 rushing yards and four scores on the ground … Won second-straight Mountain Valley Conference Title with McNary as a senior … Played under head coach Jeff Auvinen… Also had an offer from Georgetown, and interest from Cal, Eastern Washington, San Jose State, Utah State, Weber State, BYU, Oregon State, Harvard and Navy. Carries a 4.0 GPA … Brother Kolby Barker is currently a defensive lineman at Air Force … Son of Kurt and Susanne Barker of Keizer … Enjoys wake surfing and snowboarding.
Brandon Casey, OL
6-5, 265, Sandpoint, Idaho (Sandpoint)
Player Notes: Two-time first-team all IEL conference as a junior and senior … Team captain as a senior …Ranked a 2-star recruit by 247 sports… Ranked the No. 17 top recruit out of the state of Idaho according to 247 sports… District Champion in the discus and runner up in shot put… A two-way starter on the offensive and defensive line as a junior and senior … A five-sport athlete in football, basketball, lacrosse, track, and baseball ... Named the Jerry Kramer lineman of the year in 2018 and '19, Named team defensive MVP as a senior … Named "Mr. Bulldog" at Sandpoint as a junior … Played under head coach Ryan Knowles, also played under former Sandpoint assistant coach and Montana alum Vince Huntsberger … Had offers from Montana State, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State and Oregon State … Carries a 3.8 GPA… Intended major is business… Son of Bart and Anne Marie Casey … Enjoys hunting, fishing and skiing.
Asher Croy, LB
6-0, 206, Bozeman (Bozeman)
Player Notes: Class AA all-state running back as a senior... AA Eastern Conference MVP as a Senior … Won 2019 State AA Championship with Bozeman as a senior with an 11-1 record … Had 33 carries for 333 yards and 3 touchdowns in AA state championship game … Bozeman HS MVP as a senior… All-state selection in Class B as a junior…MVP junior year at Huntley Project… Former student at Huntley Project HS before transferring his senior year to Bozeman… Three sport athlete in football, wrestling, and track… 5,962 career all-purpose yards and 61 total touchdowns … 4,951 rushing yards on 751 carries … Also posted 134 tackles and three interceptions on defense … Won two Class B 4x100 meter races as a sophomore and junior at Huntley Project … Won two conference championships as a freshman and sophomore at Huntley Project ... Born in Cody, Wyo. … Intended major is history… Lists career goals to become a history teacher and high school football coach… Son of former Huntley Project head coach and Griz player Guy Croy.
Rishi Daniels, S
5-11, 175, Seattle (Seattle Prep)
Player Notes: Ranked as a three-star recruit by 247sports… Ranked as the 53rd top recruit from the state of Washington according to SCOUT… First-team all-Metro League at safety as a senior … Second-team all-Metro League at receiver as a senior … Played running back, safety, and wide receiver … 495 yards on 30 catches with 7 touchdowns in his career according to Maxpreps… Two sport athlete in football and track and field… First team all-league selection at receiver and safety as a junior ... Also had interest from Idaho, Eastern Washington and Portland State … Played under head coach Aaron Maul at Seattle Prep.
Drew Deck, WR
5-9, 155, Kalispell (Glacier)
Player Notes: Class AA All-State receiver as a junior and senior … Western AA All-Conference receiver as a junior and senior … 55 receptions for 781 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior … Three years of varsity football… Career total of 1,874 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns… Three sport athlete in football, basketball and track … 2019 4x100 AA state champ … 2018 AA state champion in the 300 m… All-Conference honorable mention at point guard in basketball ... Also had interest from Montana State, Texas State, and Carroll College ... Son of former Billings Senior coach… Has an older brother Brady and sisters Hannah and Emily … Enjoys fishing and hunting… Carries a 3.4 GPA … Academic All-State as a freshman and sophomore.
Aaron Fontes, WR
6-1, 172, Oxnard, Calif. (Oxnard)
Player Notes: Listed as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports … A three-year player on the varsity squad at Oxnard … Named the 2019 Pacific View League Wide Receiver of the Year … 914 receiving yards on 47 catches and 19 total touchdowns in his career… Caught 26 passes for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior … Also rushed for 139 yards and six TDs as a senior ... Helped Oxnard to a 10-2 season as a senior … A two-sport star in football and track … Named Most Valuable Athlete … Named Oxnard Player of the Game on Sept. 13 of his senior season … Had an offer from Colorado State and interest from San Jose State and Idaho ... An honor roll student
Kevin Good, OL
6-4, 270, Rocklin, Calif. (Whitney)
Player Notes: First team Sierra Foothill all-league as a senior… Optimist Game invite as a senior… Honorable Mention Sierra Foothill all-league as a junior… San Joaquin Division 2 finals in shot put and discus as a junior… Lettered in football and track… Track and Field Coaches' Award recipient … Also had interest from San Diego, UC Davis, and British Columbia … Four-time scholar-athlete … A two-star recruit by 247 Sports … Helped Whitney advance to the 2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoffs… Played under head coach Zac McNally ... Born in Sacramento Calif… Intended major is Computer Science… Lists career goal to focus on cybersecurity… Son of Randy and Michelle Good… Carries a 3.9 GPA.
Journey Grimsrud, DL
6-4, 235, Worden (Huntley Project)
Player Notes: Class B all-state O-Line and D-Line as a senior… All conference offensive and defensive line as a junior… Two-way starter for three years… Three sport athlete in football, wrestling and track… Placed second at state B-C wrestling tournament… Won state B in Discus… Played under head coach Jay Santy.
Xavier Harris, RB
5-10, 185, Oxnard, Calif. (Oxnard)
Player Notes: Three-star recruit according to 247sports… First-team All-CIF … Pioneer Valley Back of the Year … second-team all-county ... 3,669 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns in 35 career games… 865 receiving yards paired with 8 touchdowns on his career… Also received interest from Columbia, Arizona State, and Arizona … A two-sport standout in football and basketball … Helped Oxnard to a 10-2 season as a senior … Played under coach Jaime Moreno ... Has two brothers and two sisters in his family … Carries a 3.29 GPA … Intends on majoring in athletic training.
Chase Johansen, LB
6-1, 215, Park City, Utah (Park City)
Player Notes: First-team 4-A All-State as a junior and senior … Finished seventh in the state in tackles with 126 plus a fumble recovery, six sacks and 13 TFLs as a senior … Posted 268 career tackles on three years with the varsity team … Helped lead Park City to the 2019 Utah 4-A championship game and a Region 10 championship as a senior with a 13-1 record … Also ran track and threw shotput … Received interest from Sacramento State, Weber State, Idaho, Northern Colorado, Utah State, and Yale ... Has two brothers Haven and Jet … Enjoys camping
Jaxon Lee, ATH
6-0, 190, Missoula (Sentinel)
Player Notes: Class AA first-team all-state athlete on offense and second-team kick returner as a senior … Helped Sentinel to the state AA semifinal… Helped Flint Creek Titans win back-to-back state titles before transferring to Sentinel in January of 2019… Three sport athlete in football, basketball and track… Received all-state honors as a wide receiver, safety, kick returner, and punt returner at Flint Creek… Played for head coach and former Grizzly Dane Oliver at Sentinel … Also had an offer from Montana State ... Carries a 3.8 GPA.
Kukila Lincoln, OL
6-5, 250, Kamuela, Hawaii (Hawaii Prep Academy)
Player Notes: Team captain his senior year … Played on both the offensive and defensive line … A two-sport athlete in football and volleyball … Hawaii Prep Offensive Player of the Year … All-BIIF Honorable Mention … Played in the 2018 All-Hawaii Bowl as a D-lineman … Played under head coach Albert Cummings ... Carries a 3.2 GPA … Enjoys fishing and hunting.
Henry Nuce, DL
6-4, 235, Kalispell (Glacier)
Player Notes: Class AA first-team all-state D-lineman as a senior… As a senior recorded 73 tackles (58 solo), nine sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery … Helped the Wolfpack to the state AA quarterfinals … Also had interest from Montana State … Played under high school coach and former Grizzly quarterback Grady Bennett.
Guido Ossello, WR
6-3, 195, Butte (Central)
Player Notes: One of the top receivers in the state at Class A, he caught 39 passes for 698 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior … Played two years on the varsity squat at Butte Central, with 45 receptions and 781 yards … Helped the Maroons advance to the Class A playoffs ... Grandson of former UM head coach Mick Delaney.
Robbie Patterson, QB
6-0, 195, Medford, Ore. (South Medford/Saddleback CC)
Player Notes: Missed 2019 season with injury ... Passed for 2,575 yards and 20 touchdowns freshman year at Saddleback … Two-time Southern California Football Association Player of the Week ... Led team to JUCO conference championship … Named first-team all-conference… Patriot bowl MVP… Voted by teammates as Saddleback Player of the Year ... Lettered in football and basketball at South Medford HS… 2-time first team all-conference… Selected to play in the Les Schwab All Star game... Helped lead Medford to back-to-back Southwestern Conference Championships in 2016 and 17 and the state championship game in 2017 … Two-time first-team SWC QB … SWC Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 … SWS second-team punter … Football team captain in 2016 and 17, basketball team captain in 2018... Played under coach Bill Singler … A three sport athlete in football, basketball and track … Also received interest from Eastern Washington, Columbia, Princeton, and Cornell ... Coaches flag football in free time… Carries a 3.94 GPA… Intended major is business… Son of Rob Patterson and Jennifer Patterson-Chitwood … Enjoys basketball, snowboarding, music and art.
Carson Rostad, QB
6-3, 210, Hamilton (Hamilton HS)
Player Notes: 2018 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year … Class B all-state QB as a sophomore, junior, and senior … Montana preseason all-state 2019… 2,387 passing yards and 35 TD passes as a senior … Team Captain junior and senior year... Offensive MVP sophomore, junior and senior seasons … 4-year starter and letter winner for football… Ranked #1 High School QB in Montana according to 247Sports … Played under head coach and former Griz receiver Bryce Carver ... Cousin of former Griz player Jordan Tripp… Son of Craig and Lanell Rostad… Carries a 4.0 GPA.
Autjoe Soe, CB
6-1, 161, Murray, Utah (Murray)
Player Notes: Played both ways as a wide receiver and cornerback … 182 total tackles and 15 interceptions in his career according to Maxpreps… 1,349 total yards on his career... 5A first team as a senior and second team all-state as a junior...Runs a 4.62 40-yard dash...Lettered in three sports football, track and field, and basketball… Received interest from Utah State, Dixie State, and Snow College… Played under head coach Todd Thompson ... Plans to study communications.
