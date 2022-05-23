MISSOULA — Clint May is moving back to the high school level.
May, who was an assistant and eventually the head coach at Bozeman High School for a decade in the mid-2000s, has resigned from his job as the head cross country and track and field coach for Montana, UM sources confirmed to the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com Monday.
May will coach cross country at Florence-Carlton starting next fall after spending the past few seasons with UM, Florence athletics director Scott Stiegler confirmed. Florence-Carlton will have its own cross country program next year after co-opping with Missoula Big Sky for the past decade.
"The coaching bug has not left him and it seems like a great fit," Stiegler said. "He's excited to be in on the ground floor and build this from the beginning."
MTN Sports was first to break the news Monday afternoon about May's resignation and move to Florence to coach the inaugural program.
May was tabbed as the head track and field coach at Montana after Brian Schweyen left the program in 2020. May spent three seasons as the cross country coach and two as the head track and field coach at UM.
May originally came to Montana in 2019 after spending time at the Division III level at Southern Virginia.
