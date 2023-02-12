MISSOULA – Brayton Boyer remembers the first time he was truly exposed to the Montana Grizzlies’ rich football tradition.
Originally from Utah — Kaysville to be exact — the kicker now living in Madison, New Jersey was always familiar with the program. It just wasn’t until 2021 when UM traveled to nationally ranked Washington and knocked the Huskies off on their own turf that he realized how relevant they were becoming.
“I just remember them being really, really good,” Boyer said. “Coach Hauck building a program of dominance, really.”
So as his senior season concluded on the East Coast, the Griz remained on Boyer’s mind. He sent his film out west and UM head coach Bobby Hauck ended up with the clips.
Hauck knew the last name well. He and Brant Boyer, Brayton’s dad, built a relationship over the years by crossing paths through the world of football.
Brant, currently the New York Jets special teams coordinator, had a 10-year playing career in the NFL, where he matched up on occasion with Bobby’s brother, Tim. Indirectly, the two connected, so when Brayton wanted to visit UM in late January, his family knew exactly who to consult.
“Coach Hauck gave us a tour around the campus …. It was actually the first day that everybody was back on campus, it was snowing a little bit, it was awesome,” Brayton said. “I just loved the campus, all the facilities and you could just tell that Montana has a great tradition of winning in its football program … I left there knowing I wanted to go there. Everything about it was awesome.”
He chose to commit to the Grizzlies on Saturday evening via his personal Twitter account.
Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Montana. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches. S/O to @Robert84120871 for the money holds the last 4 years. Go Griz! @MontanaGrizFBpic.twitter.com/idcX3DNjrI
“What makes the town awesome is that you can tell they feed off of Montana sports and everything revolves around the University of Montana athletics and the college,” Brayton said. “Everyone is invested in it and that’s a program that I think everybody would want to play for. People coming (to town) on Saturdays or even for other sports, there’s always going to be lots of people there supporting you. It’s a no-brainer in my opinion.”
The commitment comes over a handful of DII and DIII schools that were expressing interest in the high school quarterback and kicker.
Yes, Montana’s newest boot was his team’s starting signal-caller this past season, leading the Dodgers to a 6-3 mark. But it was his leg that garnered the most recognition as a first team all-state honoree.
Brayton was 7 of 10 on field goal attempts this season with an in-game long of 48 yards. In a midseason game against West Morris Mendham, he knocked through two fourth-quarter field goals to propel his team to a 6-0 triumph.
As for point-after attempts, the 6-foot, 180-pound right-legger split the uprights on 19 of his 20 tries.
“I think a great kicker is reliable and not afraid. They’re confident no matter what and they feel like they can make any kick,” Brayton said. “I’m coming in just to do my job and whatever the coaches need me to do, I’ll do. I’m going to bust my butt to help this team win and add onto this great tradition.”
Brayton says he can handle responsibilities for kickoffs, field goals, extra points and even punting.
His abilities will give Montana options in the special teams room that recently announced the return of seventh-year senior Nico Ramos after being granted waivers from the NCAA.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
