Brayton Boyer commits to Montana

Brayton Boyer will arrive in Montana this summer after falling in love with the UM campus during his January visit. 

 Dan Izzo

MISSOULA – Brayton Boyer remembers the first time he was truly exposed to the Montana Grizzlies’ rich football tradition.

Originally from Utah — Kaysville to be exact — the kicker now living in Madison, New Jersey was always familiar with the program. It just wasn’t until 2021 when UM traveled to nationally ranked Washington and knocked the Huskies off on their own turf that he realized how relevant they were becoming.

