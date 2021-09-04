BOZEMAN — It didn't take long for the Twitter-verse to react to Montana's stunning 13-7 victory over FBS No. 20 Washington in Seattle.
It’s wild in Seattle right now!— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) September 5, 2021
Go crazy, @Coach_Hauck you’ve definitely earned this one! 👏 #ExperienceElevated
pic.twitter.com/9JRKHXSXet
UNDERDOG WHO!?— Samuel Akem (@s_akem18) September 5, 2021
The Griz entered the game as 22.5-point underdogs coming for a $675,000 payday. Instead they left with a historic win over a team expected to contend for the Pac-12 title.
Wanna hear the greatest song known to man? … @UMGRIZZLIES …so good #UpWithMontanaBoys pic.twitter.com/UhJS6bvMEG— Marc Mariani (@marcmariani80) September 5, 2021
.@MontanaGrizFB is the first non-FBS team to hold a Pac-12 opponent below 10 points since Grambling State beat Oregon State, 23-6 in 1985.— Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) September 5, 2021
Not a bad way to end my 3 game swing. Congrats to @MontanaGrizFB on a huge win. @BigSkyFB is 🔥🔥🔥 @BigSkyConf pic.twitter.com/OH54Ss1mbK— Tom Wistrcill (@BigSkyCommish) September 5, 2021
It's Montana's first win over Washington since 1920 and first over a Pac-12 school since beating Oregon State in 1996. And it's only the fifth victory ever by an FCS team over a ranked FBS team, joining Appalachian State's shocking upset of Michigan in 2007 as the most memorable.
The Big Sky is now the only FCS conference with two wins over ranked FBS teams. Eastern Washington downed Oregon State in 2013.
Hey, @CollegeGameDay —- it’s time to come to Missoula, Montana! Go Griz! @MontanaGrizFB #mtpol #mtnews @406sportswelsch— Senator Ellie Boldman (@EllieHill) September 5, 2021
As Missoulian and 406mtsports.com columnist Bill Speltz points out, even when UM was a consistent Division I-AA power -- even winning a national title -- the Griz still lost 41-7 to Iowa of the Big Ten.
The Montana game is the 5th win all time for an FCS school over a ranked FBS school:— CapWize (@CapWize) September 5, 2021
App State over #5 Michigan in 2007
JMU over #13 Virginia Tech in 2010
North Dakota State over #13 Iowa in 2016
Montana over #20 Washington (2021)
Eastern Washington over #25 Oregon State in 2013
Naturally, the outcome didn't sit well in Seattle, where the Times newspaper described the loss as an embarrassment.
NEW: In its first game in front of fans in 645 days, UW lost 13-7 in one of the most embarrassing performances in program history. Here's how it happened.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 5, 2021
From @mikevorel: https://t.co/UEHrGEoRib
But the celebrations are just beginning across Montana and Griz nation.
#GoGriz!!! pic.twitter.com/U0qmSWcN4r— Shannon T. (@Shan73198) September 5, 2021
