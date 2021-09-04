Grizzlies roar: Montana shocks No. 20 Washington 13-7

Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey lets out a yell as he celebrates with teammates after they beat Washington 13-7 on Saturday night.

 Associated Press

BOZEMAN — It didn't take long for the Twitter-verse to react to Montana's stunning 13-7 victory over FBS No. 20 Washington in Seattle.

The Griz entered the game as 22.5-point underdogs coming for a $675,000 payday. Instead they left with a historic win over a team expected to contend for the Pac-12 title.

It's Montana's first win over Washington since 1920 and first over a Pac-12 school since beating Oregon State in 1996. And it's only the fifth victory ever by an FCS team over a ranked FBS team, joining Appalachian State's shocking upset of Michigan in 2007 as the most memorable.

The Big Sky is now the only FCS conference with two wins over ranked FBS teams. Eastern Washington downed Oregon State in 2013.

As Missoulian and 406mtsports.com columnist Bill Speltz points out, even when UM was a consistent Division I-AA power -- even winning a national title -- the Griz still lost 41-7 to Iowa of the Big Ten.

Naturally, the outcome didn't sit well in Seattle, where the Times newspaper described the loss as an embarrassment.

But the celebrations are just beginning across Montana and Griz nation.

