MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team swept in its home openers against NCAA Division III Whitworth Sunday, cruising to a pair of 7-0 wins at the Peak Racquet Club.
In its first action in nearly a month, Montana won the morning match 7-0 and repeated the shutout in the afternoon to improve to 3-4 on the season, while Whitworth remains searching for its first win at 0-5.
Chase Bartlett, Montana's All-American grad transfer, picked up his first singles wins in maroon and silver with victories on courts two and three and swept in doubles as well. His win in the second match came over Missoula native and Sentinel grad Ethan Violette, who faded late, 6-4, 6-1.
In addition to Bartlett playing his first matches in Missoula, freshmen Sam Nicholson, Guillermo Martin, and Moritz Stoeger each picked up victories in their first matches at the Peak, where Montana has gone 9-2 over the last two seasons.
Grizzly sophomore Josh Watkins also picked up his first wins in dual matches since last spring, where he got his first win at Montana against Whitworth before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Montana women (1-3) dropped at 6-1 decision at Gonzaga. The only winner for the Grizzlies was Julia Ronney at No. 1 singles. She swept past Kate Ketels, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
"I felt like we found another level to compete as a team. We really dug deep and pushed Gonzaga to a much greater extent today," Montana coach Steve Ascher said. "It was great to see Julia win."
—UM sports information
