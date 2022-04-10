MISSOULA — Colorado State transfer forward Dischon Thomas announced Sunday afternoon that he will transfer to Montana.
Committed!!! #GoGriz 🐻 pic.twitter.com/HPedjOhMyk— DT 🖤 (@dischonthomas) April 10, 2022
Thomas, a 6-foot-9-inch, 230-pound big, averaged 5.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and went 29 of 70 from 3-point range last season as a junior playing for one of the better mid-major teams in the country.
Colorado State went 25-6 and made the NCAA Tournament as a six seed, where the Rams lost to 11-seeded Michigan in the Round of 64, 75-63. Thomas scored a team-high 15 points on 5-of-7 from distance. He entered the transfer portal on March 23.
Thomas, originally from Durham, North Carolina, played his prep basketball in Phoenix, Arizona, at Hillcrest Prep. He averaged 15.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 assists per game his final year of high school basketball. His younger brother Dorell committed to Montana just last week as an incoming freshman, giving the Grizzlies some brotherly flair on the roster for at least next year.
Thomas is Montana's first incoming transfer this offseason as the Grizzlies have loaded up with a number of incoming freshman from the Class of 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.