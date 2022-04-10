Dischon Thomas

Dischon Thomas, middle, rises for a 3-point shot during the NCAA Tournament against Michigan. He led Colorado State with 15 points. 

 Courtesy, Colorado State Athletics

MISSOULA — Colorado State transfer forward Dischon Thomas announced Sunday afternoon that he will transfer to Montana.

Thomas, a 6-foot-9-inch, 230-pound big, averaged 5.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and went 29 of 70 from 3-point range last season as a junior playing for one of the better mid-major teams in the country.

Colorado State went 25-6 and made the NCAA Tournament as a six seed, where the Rams lost to 11-seeded Michigan in the Round of 64, 75-63. Thomas scored a team-high 15 points on 5-of-7 from distance. He entered the transfer portal on March 23.

Thomas, originally from Durham, North Carolina, played his prep basketball in Phoenix, Arizona, at Hillcrest Prep. He averaged 15.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 assists per game his final year of high school basketball. His younger brother Dorell committed to Montana just last week as an incoming freshman, giving the Grizzlies some brotherly flair on the roster for at least next year. 

Thomas is Montana's first incoming transfer this offseason as the Grizzlies have loaded up with a number of incoming freshman from the Class of 2022. 

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

