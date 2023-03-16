MISSOULA — Colton Reinholtz has joined the Montana volleyball staff as an assistant under head coach Allison Lawrence.
Montana finished the 2022 season 17-12 overall, and 10-6 in Big Sky play. It was the best year for the Grizzlies since the turn of the century, and something that has building over several years as Lawrence has filled out her roster and implemented her culture.
Reinholtz coached briefly at Hofstra, staying for a year before the cost of living in New York drove him away. Then he bounced between D-II Western State-Colorado and Saint Francis (PA) before landing at Lafayette.
He served as the only assistant at his previous stops and when he joined Lafayette it looked to be the same situation. Then the head coach was let go in the midst of his first season on campus, making Reinholtz the interim head coach for the season. He wasn’t after the head coaching job, but he learned as much as possible about the program, the way that it operates, as he could.
He most recently spent one year at Murray State before joining Montana.
“I think you learn a lot, and that’s the thing that I’ve valued. I’ve worked for a lot of different coaches,” Reinholtz said. “I’ve learned a lot of what to do, what not to do, and what I value. I think that has, as it should, molded me into the coach that I am today and what I care about and what matters in terms of how I treat the women on the team and those things. There’s that piece of grinding, but also the learning component that comes with it.”
