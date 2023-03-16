MISSOULA — Colton Reinholtz has joined the Montana volleyball staff as an assistant under head coach Allison Lawrence.

Montana finished the 2022 season 17-12 overall, and 10-6 in Big Sky play. It was the best year for the Grizzlies since the turn of the century, and something that has building over several years as Lawrence has filled out her roster and implemented her culture.

Tags

Load comments