MISSOULA — Following its best offensive night against an NCAA Division I opponent this season, the Montana men's basketball team will look to finish up a sweep over Sacramento State on Saturday.
The game tips off at noon (MST) at The Nest in Sacramento. Montana scored 78 points in its win over the Hornets on Thursday, including 22 from Kyle Owens, 17 from Robby Beasley and 12 in 16 minutes from Mack Anderson.
It was the most points Anderson has scored since putting up a career-high 15 against Idaho last February. He nearly doubled his scoring total for the season, as he had 13 points on the year coming into the game.
"It was a great team win, we've struggled a little bit to get things going here lately, but it definitely feels good to get one, especially on the road," Anderson told KGVO radio on Friday.
Anderson is averaging 6.5 minutes per game this year and the 16 minutes was the most he's played this year. The only other time he's gotten on the floor for double-digits minutes was 14 against Southern Utah.
"You've just got to stay ready, obviously this program means a lot to me, I've been here three years, so being from Montana it's not really hard for me to buy into this stuff, it's just staying ready," Anderson said.
Anderson got his points with three dunks, several layups and hit both of his free throw attempts. The junior from Bozeman will hope to not get into foul trouble — he fouled out against both Sacramento State and in that Southern Utah game — but has proved time and time again that he can be a valuable player.
His size — 6-foot-9, 208 pounds — can present matchup issues in the right situation. He's also strong on defense and is tied for third on the team in blocks with six on the year. He had one block and also nabbed a steal during the win over the Hornets.
Anderson also has been one of the loudest voices for Montana when he's not in the game, cheering on teammates and always staying positive.
"He's a Griz, all the way through," Montana head coach Travis DeCuire told KGVO radio following the win over Sacramento State. "The toughness, the readiness, he's about ... he stays ready when he gets opportunities. He's going to make the most of them and even when he doesn't play well, he doesn't get down.
"He's coachable and he's a phenomenal teammate."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.