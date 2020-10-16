FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference will release a six-game league-only football schedule for its 12 teams next month, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a tweet Friday.
🔥 up as our @BigSkyConf 🏈 Committee and our AD’s are working on a six game conference only schedule with 12 teams participating. Release of the schedule should happen in early November. @BigSkyFB is going to be fantastic! @FCS_STATS @FCS_Football @HEROSportsFCS @FCS_Football— Tom Wistrcill (@BigSkyCommish) October 16, 2020
In the tweet, Wistrcill said Big Sky football this coming spring "is going to be fantastic!"
The Big Sky typically plays an eight-game conference schedule and 12 games overall in the regular season. Its fall campaign was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wistrcill said the conference's football committee and athletic directors are still working on the new schedule. A new basketball schedule with an altered format was released Thursday.
The Big Sky has 13 teams, but defending champion Sacramento State bowed out Thursday. Safety concerns revolving around the short turnaround to the fall 2021 fall season was cited as the primary factor.
FCS playoffs are scheduled to begin April 24 and end the weekend of May 15. Regular-season games could begin as early as late January.
Many Big Sky teams, including Montana and Montana State, are practicing.
