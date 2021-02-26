The Montana men's basketball team will look to complete its first two-game sweep of the Big Sky Conference season when it rematches with Idaho State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
The Griz survived the Thursday game by staving off the Bengals' comeback bid after nearly coughing up a 16-point lead in the final 12:35. Montana's win ended a three-game skid and snapped Idaho State's four-game winning streak.
"We told them before the game to compete like it matters," Montana head coach Travis DeCuire told KGVO Radio following the win. "It can't be on your terms; it's got to be on our terms. You've got to play hard regardless of the situation, not just when you're making shots or when you're on the floor or when you want to be in those types of things or the game is just going your way.
"I thought that guys did that. I thought that every person that was in the game competed, and then the guys on the sidelines were emotional, cheering for that guy. That's why we pulled off the win, so now you got to do that again."
Adjustments are key when playing a team twice in three days, and Montana has struggled with that. The Griz have won the first game of a series and then lost the second game four times. They've split five conference series and been swept twice.
Montana held Idaho State to 29.6% shooting in the first half, allowing the Griz to get out in transition and score. UM built a 34-23 halftime lead, but the Bengals slowed down the pace, shot 40.7% in the second half and cut the deficit to four points.
The Griz limited the Bengals to 4-of-24 shooting on 3-pointers as they doubled the post and dared players with low shooting percentages to shoot. One thing they'll have to replicate is limiting Tarik Cool, who was shooting 38.9% (35 of 90) from the 3-point line before being held to 1 of 6.
"I think the two biggest things for us is address the post defense and the ball-screen coverage," DeCuire said.
Montana will also have to try to avoid foul trouble after being whistled for 26, compared to Idaho State's 20, while dressing just 10 players. Kyle Owens and Mack Anderson fouled out, Josh Bannan and Brandon Whitney played through four fouls each to combine for 33 points, and Robby Beasley had three fouls.
"The biggest thing is we hang in through that adversity and continue to play together and have confidence," DeCuire said of the foul woes. "You never know who's going to be the guy that you're going to rely on, and therefore you just got to keep playing the game, and I thought the guys did a phenomenal job of that."
Montana is 10-12 overall and 6-9 in the Big Sky Conference as it chases a first-round bye in the league tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 10. After Saturday, the Griz have one game against Yellowstone Christian and two against Idaho, which got its first win of the season Friday by knocking off Montana State. Idaho State is 12-8, 7-4.
Montana has won 20 consecutive games against Idaho State dating back to 2009. DeCuire is 11-0 against the Bengals in his seven seasons at the helm.
