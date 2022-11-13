MISSOULA – Just a few short weeks ago, the outlook for the Montana Grizzlies football team was bleak. At least according to a large group of media pundits and college football fans across the country.
It went from being the winner of five-straight games to the loser of three in a row. The Griz were down a starting quarterback, looking like a middling Big Sky Conference team.
Fast forward to Week 13, and Montana has back-to-back dominant wins ahead of the annual Brawl of the Wild. One with newly heightened stakes after ESPN’s College Game Day announced it’d be coming to Bozeman.
“If I was going to summarize, I’d just say that the reports of the demise of the Montana Grizzlies were greatly exaggerated,” head coach Bobby Hauck said.
The narrative has entirely changed after the Grizzlies’ last two games. Though those two wins came against BSC cellar dwellers in Cal Poly and Eastern Washington, UM won the pair of games with emphatic style.
No matter the opponent, outscoring your competition 120-7 over a two-week span is impressive. Scoring 124 unanswered points from the fourth quarter of the Weber State loss through the third quarter of the EWU game win speaks volumes.
Everything got back on track for the Griz, and fast. When asked what one word might describe the way they’ve been playing lately, Hauck chose “competitiveness.” Not “desperation” with their backs against the wall or “anger” over falling from the top of the conference standings, but a traditional Griz staple instead.
“I would just use competitiveness,” Hauck said. “Any time you kick the ball off, this team is going to compete. That includes practice on Tuesday and Wednesday … this group is competitive, confident and it’s showed. They are playing well.”
It comes at the most important time of the season: November. With the FCS Playoffs Selection Show a week from Sunday, the Griz entirely control their own fate. If they beat Montana State on Saturday, they’ll be a lock for the playoffs.
If they lose, they will still have hit the requisite seven-win threshold to be considered for the field of 24. But they’d rather not leave it up to the committee and its thoughts on the bubble teams.
Now carrying heavy momentum into the Brawl of the Wild, UM can say it’s on the right course, perhaps at the expense of some earlier losses.
“We’re always pointing to November around here,” Hauck said. “Maybe it cost us in October.”
But that recipe, which Hauck says has many different ingredients to it, is now cooked to perfection. It seems like every season the Griz have their guys playing their best football late. Since Hauck’s return to the program in 2018, his teams are 7-2 in November.
“We play a lot of guys early, we try to temper our practices a bit the later in the season we get,” Hauck said. “The length of things we do, how much mental versus how much physical. All those things we try to do.”
Eastern Washington was the most recent team to feel the effects of that following its 63-7 loss in Missoula on Saturday. Head coach Aaron Best was reminded of just how good the Griz are, regardless of their midseason skid.
The Eagles’ seven points were their lowest offensive output of the season. They allowed 604 total yards of offense, tied for a second-worst mark on the year, only behind the Florida Gators.
“Don’t get it twisted, this is a good football team,” Best said. “And they play really well at home and they are playing for their playoff lives and they weren’t going to overlook us.”
Montana’s most important game is this next week, though, and it’s not at home. It’s on the road in one of the most challenging FCS atmospheres. It’s against the team that has given them their only two November losses since 2018.
Montana State will pose a threat in putting out the Grizzlies’ fire, but they have all the momentum they need to turn it away. And a head coach who likes to downplay the significance.
Maybe it’s an effort in keeping his guys’ emotions in check, because the implications are easily seen by all.
“Can you let us enjoy this one … I mean for God’s sake, eight hours maybe?” Hauck said when asked about the Brawl of the Wild following his team’s win over EWU. “We haven’t watched them on film yet so we don’t know much about them. They’ll have our full attention tomorrow and Monday when we get back to practice.”
