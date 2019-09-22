MISSOULA — Montana wrapped up non-conference play on Saturday with a 3-1 record — the lone loss to FBS Oregon — executing what many considered to be the best-case scenario coming into the year.
The Grizzlies' season-opening win over South Dakota lost some luster when the Coyotes lost to Houston Baptist and barely edged out Big Sky Conference bottom dweller Northern Colorado.
The 47-27 win over Monmouth could end up being their best non-league win because the Hawks are expected to compete with No. 7 Kennesaw State for the Big South title.
“Winning’s hard,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said after the win Saturday. “We’ve got three of them. We’d like to have four."
The Griz so far have corrected their fourth-quarter struggles from last year, when they blew four leads in the final frame. They’ve outscored their opponents 35-14 in the fourth quarter and 88-34 in the second half.
Montana has been improved on third downs, too. Offensively, the Griz have converted 51.7% of their third downs, ranked ninth in the FCS, and have held teams to a conversion rate of 28.8%, 15th in the subdivision.
“I really love our football team," Hauck said. "I love how they play. I like who the men are in our locker room. I like their approach to the game, their focus. I think that we’ve somewhat made a move forward in terms of who we are and how we approach the games.
“I feel good about where we are.”
Montana did commit two turnovers against Monmouth, which Hauck pointed out as an issue that needs to be fixed. The Griz have a turnover margin of plus-1, tied for sixth out of 13 Big Sky teams.
Their pass defense could be better, ranking 117th out of 124 FCS teams by giving up 324.3 yards per game through the air. Monmouth’s Kenji Bahar threw for 393 yards, and UC Davis brings a potent passing attack into the Grizzlies’ conference opener this coming weekend.
Despite being 88th in total defense (446.8 yards per game), the Griz have kept teams out of the end zone. They’re ranked 35th in scoring defense (24 points) and tied for 32nd in red zone defense, giving up a score just 76.5% of the time an opponent makes it inside the 20-yard line.
“From our standpoint, it’s great to win,” Hauck said. “We did a lot of good things as well, but there’s certainly a lot we need to clean up moving into next week or we’re not going to survive next week.”
Conference primer
The league schedulers did Montana no favors as the Griz have to face the four teams predicted to finish ahead of them in the preseason poll. Then they have four games that looked like they could be easy wins coming into the year, but those teams have shown they shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Montana’s eight Big Sky opponents went 14-16 overall in non-conference play but posted an 8-4 clip against FCS opponents, with all four losses coming on the road and three of them being against ranked teams.
UC Davis (2-2) will be Montana’s first opponent and is coming off a 27-16 loss at No. 1 North Dakota State. The No. 4 Aggies went 2-1 against FCS teams and nearly lost to San Diego, which was crushed by Cal Poly, being saved by a goal line fumble by San Diego with two seconds left in the game.
UC Davis is led by senior quarterback Jake Maier, a STATS FCS preseason first-team All-American. Consequently, the Aggies are ranked ninth in the FCS with an offense that’s averaged 327 passing yards per game but is scoring just 27 points on average, the 59th best in the FCS.
Idaho State (1-2) promises to be no pushover after holding FBS Utah to 31 points on the road in a 31-0 loss. In their first FCS game on Saturday, the Bengals suffered a competitive 13-6 road loss to No. 9 Northern Iowa in which they took a 6-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
Idaho State ranks 17th in scoring defense, giving up just 19 points per game while its total defense ranks 22nd with 318.3 yards allowed per game. On the other end, the Aggies’ offense is 107th in both total offense with 283.7 yards per game and scoring offense with 14.7 points.
After a bye week, Sacramento State (2-2) will provide the Griz with a formidable opponent on the road. The Hornets posted a 50-0 win over Northern Colorado and hung tough against FBS teams, popping onto the radar with 19-7 loss at Arizona State and losing 34-20 at Fresno State.
Sacramento State, led by first-year coach Troy Taylor, ranks 14th with an offense averaging 38.5 points per game and 19th with 462.3 yards per game. The defense hasn’t been too shabby, ranking 15th with 18 points per game given up and 32nd with 347 yards allowed on average.
Eastern Washington (1-3) has been an early disappointment after dropping back-to-back games to No. 16 Jacksonville State and Idaho. The No. 11 Eagles blew a 21-point lead to JSU and were outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter. Against Idaho, they fell down 28-0 and lost 35-27.
Eastern Washington’s offense still has been potent early on, ranking ninth in the FCS with 493 yards per game and tied for 19th with 36.3 points scored on average. The defense, however, has struggled, ranking 84th with 443.3 yards allowed and 113th with 40.5 points given up.
Portland State (2-2) may be the biggest unknown among Montana’s league foes because it has played two FBS teams, one Division II opponent and one NAIA squad. The Vikings did keep pace with FBS Arkansas, making it a one-score game with four minutes to play in an eventual 20-13 loss.
Portland State’s stats are somewhat skewed because they’re the lone Griz opponent that hasn’t played an FCS team. They do rank 15th in scoring offense with 38 points per game, 22nd in scoring defense with 20.3 points allowed on average and 13th in total defense (283 yards).
Idaho (2-2) is coming off the Big Sky upset of the weekend, beating No. 11 Eastern Washington, 35-27. The Vandals, who opened the year with a 79-7 loss at Penn State, have shown an ability to rise up for games they think they can win, also hanging with FBS Wyoming in a 21-16 defeat.
Idaho, which should get up to play rival Montana, doesn’t have many eye-popping stats, except for being ranked sixth in the FCS in both third-down defense (23.4%) and time of possession (33:53). Excluding the Penn State beatdown, they’re giving up just 26.3 points per game.
Weber State (1-2) has been more impressive than its record shows, losing to two FBS teams. The No. 6 Wildcats suffered a 6-0 defeat at San Diego State in which they had a kickoff return score called back, and a 19-13 loss at Nevada in which QB Jake Constantine was out with an injury
Weber State’s year-over-year issue of lack of offense is holding back the team. The Wildcats rank 117th with 245.3 yards of offense and are tied for 96th with 18 points per game. The defense, however, is 30th with 345.7 yards allowed and 12th with 16.3 points given up.
Montana State (3-1) has the most FCS wins (3) among the league teams Montana will face. The No. 8 Bobcats beat No. 12 Southeast Missouri, 38-17, earned their first non-conference FCS road win under Jeff Choate at Western Illinois, 23-14, and closed with a 56-21 win over Norfolk State.
Montana State’s main question of who’s the quarterback was reignited when Casey Bauman was pulled for Tucker Rovig before Saturday’s game. The Bobcats did put up a season-best 56-point outing and rank 29th with 439.5 yards of offense and tied for 41st with 31.8 points.
