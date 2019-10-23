MISSOULA — Corvallis’ Clayton Curley will be a pretty proud football coach this Saturday.
A pair of his former Blue Devils from the town of approximately 1,000 people will face off for the final time when Montana nose tackle Jesse Sims and Eastern Washington tight end Jayce Gilder meet this weekend in Missoula.
Both of them have put together successful college careers and are senior captains for their teams coming into the game noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
“It’s crazy how fast it’s gone by,” Curley said. “It seems like yesterday they were playing in their final senior night. I followed both kids the last five years. Obviously, both took different paths.
"It’s neat seeing these guys going on. Those guys are a special talent that only come around for us once in a while. We’re just happy to follow and watch their careers take off. We’re just super proud of them”
Sims and Gilder made a fearsome twosome in the Corvallis backfield in 2014 after Sims transferred from Stevensville. Gilder was an all-state quarterback and Sims an all-state running back for the Class A school about 40 miles south of Missoula.
“What’s really cool is they’re not playing the same position they were in high school,” Curley said. “That just tells these other kids who are always worried about playing a certain position that scouts will find you if you’re good and they’ll find a spot for you on their college team. They want to see you on the football field competing, no matter what position. They were a dynamic duo in high school, pretty fun to watch.”
Sims and Gilder made a positive impact with the program, said Curley, who’s in his seventh year as the head coach and was in his second when Sims and Gilder starred there.
“They had a record of 5-3, one of the better records Corvallis has had, and they kind of jump-started the whole thing in Corvallis,” Curley said.
“When they left, we made the playoffs two out of three years. We’re still trying to roll from there, but our numbers are still a little bit down. A lot of the kids look up to them. I still hear people talking about the Jesse and Jayce show.”
Sims has moved around the defensive line and now anchors it in the middle at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds. He’s played in every game since 2016, totaling 139 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. Sims was originally an Oregon State commit and is in his second year wearing Montana legacy No. 37 jersey.
Gilder, at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, has caught 43 passes for 509 yards with 12 touchdowns and three two-point conversions since 2016.
“He was a great athlete in high school and obviously is now and is having a great career,” Sims said. “It was fun playing with him in high school and now it’s cool to be able to play against him.”
Gilder is the 11th EWU letterwinner from Montana, and the first since 1987. He walked on with the Eagles after Montana and Montana State never offered him despite him being the son of an ex-MSU basketball player and the grandson of former Montana offensive line.
Gilder is 5-0 against Montana and Montana State since first playing for the Eagles in 2016. This will be his last game against them and his last in the state of Montana, barring a playoff game.
“I’m sure that’s on his mind because he feels like he didn’t get recruited by either school as heavily as he wanted to,” Curley said. “I know he doesn’t want to take a loss to the Griz. I’m sure Jesse wants to beat them because the Griz haven’t beaten Jayce yet either.”
Sims said there’s been no trash talking between them this week. Curley did loop all three of them into a group text this week.
“I congratulated them and said, ‘Hey, I’ll be rooting for both of you. I’m proud of what you guys have done. You guys have made Corvallis football proud and the Bitterroot pride,’” Curley said. “On the text message thread, it was pretty funny because Jayce says, ‘Hey, I’m proud of you brother. I’m really proud of you and the things you’ve done.’ Jesse right away said the same thing, ‘I’m proud of you brother,’ which is really kind of cool.
“Given this week is so important, I didn’t think they’d say anything back, but it was kind of neat to see them root each other on but still have that competitive edge.”
Injured Eagles
Eastern Washington wide receiver Dre’ Sonte Dorton and linebackers Chris Ojoh and Jusstis Warren didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday because of injuries, according to a report from The Spokesman-Review.
Dorton reportedly suffered an injury in the Eagles’ most recent game on Oct. 12. He leads the team with 477 receiving yards, is tied for second with four touchdown catches and had a 90-yard kickoff return score this season.
Ojoh hasn’t played since Sept. 14 at Jacksonville State. Last season, he tallied 105 tackles, 8.5 tackles, two sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
Warren, a Washington grad transfer, last played in the season opener. He had two tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.