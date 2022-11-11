MISSOULA — Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck has built a reputation as an old-fashioned leader.
He’s by the book, teaches a hard-nosed style and can be hard on his players; all for their betterment.
While it’s not a fit for all, it might be what landed the Griz Lucas Johnson, their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Originally from San Diego, the move from Southern California to the mountains had the potential to be a jarring one. But Hauck’s style offered some comfort away from home. It was similar to the cut-you-no-slack type of coaching performed by someone else he knows well: his dad.
Jackie Johnson, who played running back in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was Lucas’ head coach from his early days up until his freshman year of high school. And contrary to the mainstream thought, being the coach’s kid isn’t always easy.
“It was awesome, but also he was really hard on me,” Lucas said. “I think now looking back on it, I learned a lot of lessons from him.”
Now under the tutelage of someone else he’s long had a relationship with, Lucas was comfortable coming over 1,000 miles to finish out his collegiate career. He went from a population of 1.382 million to a place just shy of 75,000, and from always-temperate weather to four seasons with a winter that starts early.
The scenery looks different and so does the football, but the kid from “America’s Finest City” is feeling right at home in Zootown.
“It’s everything I could’ve asked for," Lucas said.
And mom knows best, so you know he's not lying. Cathy, Lucas' mother, said she's never seen her son happier in all his years, seven to be exact, playing college football.
Small-town simplicities
There’s no doubt that living in a major metropolitan area comes with its benefits. There’s top-of-the-line entertainment, job opportunities at every turn and many people to meet anywhere you go.
But for a college athlete, especially one in a mid-major size program like San Diego State University where Lucas was the starting quarterback, you live under a shadow. Not only does San Diego have the Padres, but not even two hours away is Los Angeles with a professional sports team in every major U.S. league and high-major Division I programs like UCLA.
Lucas’ Aztecs may have gotten some minor traction whenever they were on a roll, but they never got the spotlight.
"Last year we had to drive two hours to Carson to watch games," Cathy said. "That was before the new stadium and they'd maybe get 3,000-5,000 people because they didn't make the trip. It'd be parents and boosters, but no students."
In Missoula, the Griz attract the biggest spotlight. They are the heart and soul of a city tucked away behind mountain ranges.
“It’s such a football town,” Lucas said. “San Diego is a lot different but here, everybody is about the team. It’s really cool. These guys are awesome here.”
Cathy added: "We love going downtown the night before a game. There's posters everywhere, Griz banners, everyone in their Griz wear, including us."
Lucas' elation with his new situation left him numb to the snow during the team’s most recent win over Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo. That is, numb figuratively and maybe even literally.
Originating from close to the Mexico border, snow was never something he had to deal with growing up. Certainly the Mustangs couldn’t handle it. But Lucas is now Montana tough.
“It was my first time really playing in a game with that type of element,” Lucas said. “And it was awesome. It was something you just have to embrace ... I don’t usually get to play in games like that. It was fun.”
In fact, he'd never been in snow before deciding to come to Montana.
So when he decided to transfer to UM, Cathy and Jackie had to think fast. Lucas had been driving a car that his parents had gotten him for graduation years ago, but that wasn't going to cut it in the north.
"That night we went to the dealership and got him a Santa Fe to drive in the snow," Cathy said. "We called a moving company, and it was boom, boom, boom. We had him packed and out in 10 days."
Off to his new home, which his mom confirms was the right move.
What Missoula may lack in big-city conveniences, it makes up for with charm. And in Lucas' senior season, he gets to be at the center of it all as the leader of the city’s beloved program.
Family blessings
It’s hard to avoid football when your dad played in the NFL. While Jackie wanted his son to set his own path, Lucas wound up on the gridiron at as early as four years old.
He started at running back, wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps, but Jackie wanted him at quarterback. That way he’d have the ball more often, as Lucas put it. Jackie’s expertise is at running back, so he had to look externally for quarterback coaching for his son.
“He was a big motivator for me to play quarterback but he wasn’t really the smartest when it came to quarterbacks,” Lucas said. “So I had a lot of help down in San Diego … I put in the extra work in the weight room, got a QB coach and my dad helped me out with a lot of that.”
Even if he couldn’t be the one having a direct impact on Lucas’ quarterback growth, Jackie was going to have a hand in it. It was his moral lessons that have been most beneficial for his son at this stage of his career.
"Luke looks to him (Jackie) not really for advice anymore, cause he's 24, but for support," Cathy said.
With the Griz recently suffering a three-game losing streak and Lucas missing a large chunk of those games with an injury, times got tough. But Lucas reflected on the teachings of his NFL-caliber dad to push him through it all; having a short memory, moving on, having fun; the simple things.
“He’s taught me to turn the page and that the best play is the next play,” Lucas said. “You can’t dwell on anything for too long. You just have to keep on rolling with the punches and just take what everybody gives you and just go out and have fun.”
As soon as he was healthy, that’s what he did. Under the lights with the snow falling, no pressure and no second-guessing, Lucas threw for three touchdowns versus Cal Poly in a 57-0 blowout victory to get his team back on track.
He did it front of the fans who had been pleading for his return, and the family that so much supports him. Four of his aunts have season tickets and drive up from Califronia for every game. Just one lives in Montana.
Now, it’s on to the home stretch.
He hopes to achieve what his older sister of five years, Alex, was able to in her college playing days. Now married with three kids, she was an All-American softball player at Arizona State, winning a national title as a freshman.
She has been a "huge inspiration" on Lucas too, according to Cathy, and someone else he can lean on as the season gets to crunch time.
Big picture
Sitting wasn’t easy for Lucas, nor was it easy for his team. The offense showed glimpses but couldn’t sustain movement the way it does with their starting quarterback in the game.
With order now restored, the motivation is at an all-time high. The team is well aware of its situation and Lucas’ positive attitude is contagious. He had a pent-up hunger for wins after being sidelined. and watching his team end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard by narrow margins.
“We are all really motivated in the weight room, at practice and it’s because we know our backs are against the wall right now,” Lucas said. “We have to fight our way back and everybody on this team is prepared to do so.”
His experience as a bowl game winner at San Diego State helped him to value the week-to-week approach that so many coaches try to instill in their teams. It’s the only approach you can take at this point in the season. If you look too far ahead, you might never end up there. If you keep looking behind, you’ll be blindsided by what’s in front of you.
By continuing to focus on the now and giving their best to every present moment, they are seeing just how good they can be. Something that was somewhat forgotten, at least by outsiders, during their slow midseason stretch.
“We know that we’re still a championship-caliber team,” Lucas said. “We had a couple things that didn’t go our way over the past couple of weeks, but this whole team has complete confidence that we can make it to the championship.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.