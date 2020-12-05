MISSOULA — On Saturday afternoon in Cedar City, the Montana men’s basketball team’s loss to Southern Utah played in nearly the exact same way it did on Thursday night.
A free throw from Thunderbird guard Nick Fleming with 1.3 seconds left broke a tie and gave SUU a 75-74 win. The Grizzlies also lost by one point to the Thunderbirds on Thursday.
Montana led for nearly all of the second half. But Southern Utah seized the lead with a late run, Josh Vazquez hit a triple with under a minute left to tie the game for UM and then the Thunderbirds won it at the charity stripe with a late Grizzly heave falling short.
All of those things happened both on Thursday and Saturday.
“It’s the same thing for us that we’ve been working on here for a while is finishing possessions,” UM coach Travis DeCuire said to KGVO radio following the game. “We said this the other day, you can’t defend for 25 seconds and not get the job done.”
Following a strong start over the first 10 minutes by Southern Utah, the Grizzlies went on a 23-2 run that started at the 5:05 mark of the first half and extended into the first few minutes of the second.
A jumper from Kyle Owens with 17:33 left in the game gave Montana a 13-point advantage and it looked as if the Grizzlies were going to get out of Utah with a Big Sky split.
That jumper came after a flagrant foul and a trip down the floor that netted six total points — a Vazquez three, the foul against SUU and then the Owens jumper.
The Thunderbirds, however, responded with a 12-0 run to bring the game within a point. They hassled the Grizzlies for the rest of the game, finally taking their first lead of the second half on a deep two-point shot from Dre Marin with 40 seconds remaining.
Marin finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals.
“He’s tough as nails,” SUU head coach Todd Simon said to PlutoTV after the game. “We challenge our guards to kind of get their nose down there and get some rebounds … those guys did a heckuva job helping us out because Montana is a very good ball club. They've got size and length and strength. They’re well-coached and you’ve got to give a lot of credit to them.”
Montana fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in Big Sky play for the first time since 2007.
It was the second-straight game the two teams played against each other. Most road trips for Big Sky teams this year will involve two games before the visiting team returns home.
Cameron Satterwhite, DJ Carter-Hollinger and Robby Beasley were all inactive for the Grizzlies.
With just nine players available, Cameron Parker was dynamic for the Griz, scoring 15 of his 19 points in the first half, while also tacking on six assists and four rebounds. Kyle Owens also had a tremendous game for the Grizzlies, scoring a career-high 21 points and hauled in four rebounds.
“He was focused, they knew that they were going to give him that shot and he was prepared to knock it down,” DeCuire said of Parker. “He got us going, he made all the right plays early. We did a good job of establishing the post between Mike (Steadman) and Kyle (Owens) and it forced them to double.
“He was the guy that they were leaving and he made them pay.”
Owens, who got the 10th start of his career in the game, played 35 minutes and had perhaps his best game in a Grizzly uniform. The 6-foot-8 big man displayed a wide variety of post moves and his outside shooting was impressive — he hit 2-of-3 attempts beyond the arc, including the aforementioned heave at the end of the game.
“I don’t know that there’s anyone in our program that put more time into his game in the offseason,” DeCuire said.
NOTES: John Knight III was clearly not 100% for SUU, but still played 33 minutes … Tevian Jones scored 19 points and Maizen Fausett added on 16 … Steadman had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies … Montana hit 12-of-15 free throws and the Thunderbirds converted 13 of 16 … SUU attempted 33 3-point shots, hitting 10 of them … the 74 points by the Grizzlies is a high-water mark for the year
