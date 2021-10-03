CHENEY, Wash. — As Kris Brown’s final-second heave cut through the dark sky, all that hung in the balance was the outcome of the game between two of the top six teams in the country.
What more could you ask for from the Big Sky’s first regular-season game that was nationally televised on ESPN2? What more could you want from the clash of titans as No. 4 Montana and its dominant defense invaded the red turf of No. 6 Eastern Washington and its electric offense?
The showdown of heavyweights had everything needed for a made-for-TV drama. There were huge plays, timely turnovers, an electric kickoff return touchdown, teams continuing to trade blows despite injuries, a fourth-quarter rally by arguably the best player in the FCS and a freshman thrown into the fire seemingly poised to create the story of how a legend was born.
Alas, the pass from Brown, the redshirt freshman from Bozeman, was incomplete as it bounced around a group of players in the north end zone. The outcome was set to create pandemonium either way in a matter of seconds, and it was Eastern Washington (5-0) that had fans storm the field as the Griz (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season, 34-28. An absolute thriller.
“I really think that the game came down to, at certain crucial times, both sides had a chance to make plays, and they made more than we did,” UM coach Bobby Hauck said following the loss, which prevented the Griz from making their first 4-0 start to the season since 2009.
Montana made those plays while building a 21-10 lead through the first three quarters. The Griz had been rattling quarterback EWU quarterback Eric Barriere with four first-half sacks but had just one in the second half as the Eagles bettered their protection to handle UM’s pressure.
The Griz defense, which had allowed just 24 points through the first 15 quarters of the season was outscored 24-7 in the fourth quarter. The 24 points that quarter are the most UM has allowed in the final frame since Oct. 27, 2018, against UC Davis, when it gave up 36.
“I’m pretty damn proud,” EWU coach Aaron Best said. “Defense is what they hang their hat on. They had their way for some of the game, but not all of the game. I was excited about the fact that they had their defense, we had No. 3 (Barriere) and a lot of playmakers.”
Barriere finished with 422 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 26-of-46 passing, slightly lowering his FCS-leading average of 424.5 passing yards heading into the game. His favorite target was Talolo Limu-Jones, who caught 11 passes for a career-high 231 yards.
The Griz allowed three consecutive touchdown drives of 13, two and five plays across 5:09 in the fourth quarter. Barriere did it with his arm those drives but showed how fleet of foot he was on EWU’s final possession, converting a third-and-8 and fourth-and-7 with runs of 19 and 11 yards to help set up a field goal that put UM down 34-28 with 1:21 to play.
“He showed some real toughness running the ball,” Hauck said after his team dropped to 0-6 on the red turf since it was installed in 2010.
“He’s the best player in American at this level bar none,” Best added about Barriere, who improved to 15-0 at home as a starter as EWU won its 19th consecutive home game.
Saturday was a day that top teams around the country were challenged. No. 1 Sam Houston rallied for a 21-20 win over Stephen F. Austin. No. 3 James Madison needed a rally for a 23-21 win over New Hampshire. No. 5 North Dakota State toughed out a 16-10 win over North Dakota. And No. 7 Southern Illinois survived for a 31-30 overtime win against Western Illinois.
The exception was No. 2 South Dakota State, which rolled for a 55-7 win over Dixie State. Montana, which will host Dixie State on Saturday, looked like it might join the list with SDSU by rushing out to a 21-10 lead after an opening-drive touchdown in the third quarter.
Griz linebacker Marcus Welnel then picked off Barriere, setting up a short field, bu6 UM settled for a field goal that was blocked because Hauck said not every player knew the correct play call. It was a turning point because the Griz offense wouldn’t find the end zone again.
UM has been riding running back Xavier Harris, who had a career-high 124 rushing yards and one score. Malik Flowers boosted the struggling offense with a kickoff return touchdown.
Griz quarterback Cam Humphrey completed 14 of 26 passes for 150 yards, two touchdowns and two picks while running 12 times for 39 yards before leaving after a punishing hit on the game’s final drive. He was picked off twice in the fourth quarter, including once in the end zone.
“Got down double digits and kind of found different ways back into it,” Hauck said. “It’s a loss. We’re 1-1 in the conference and not very happy about it.”
