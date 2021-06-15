MISSOULA — DePaul transfer wing Oscar Lopez Jr. is going a different direction after he initially decided to transfer to the Montana Grizzlies.
The southern California native tweeted last week that he will play at Salt Lake Community College next season, not the Grizzlies.
God gave me a second chance 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/m0z7bQ4jXx— oscar lopez Jr (@hollywood_o_34) June 8, 2021
Lopez announced his intentions to transfer to Montana on Monday, May 3, and told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com in an interview the next day that he felt a "connection with (Montana) because they would show me past guys who would play like me or I play like them and they would tell me what I bring to the program and I was just so happy because all my boys are there too so we can really do this again too and make the NCAA tourney."
Lopez Jr., at the time, was the fourth player the Grizzlies added to the 2021-22 roster. His departure leaves Scott Blakney (Idaho), Jonathan Braggs (Bishop Gorman High School) and Lonnell Martin Jr. (Otero Junior College) as the known newcomers for the Griz heading into 2021-22.
For the 2022 class, the Grizzlies have one known commitment in Shelby forward Rhett Reynolds, who committed as a junior this past February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.