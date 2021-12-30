MISSOULA — Adversity seemed to follow the Montana women's basketball team every step of the way on its trip to Idaho State.
It started Wednesday when the Lady Griz boarded their bus to Pocatello minus starting point guard Sophia Stiles, who is in "health and safety protocol," according to coach Brian Holsinger. Then came the snowstorm that slowed Montana's journey to the point the team didn't arrive at its hotel until after midnight.
On Thursday night the Lady Griz refused to go down without a fight, but the defending Big Sky Conference champion Bengals were too much, 69-61, in front of a small crowd at Reed Gym. The loss was Montana's first in league play, dropping the team to 2-1, 9-3 overall.
"I'm proud of how we battled in the second half — we had it to four points," Holsinger told KMPT radio. "They're a good team. We needed a stop and we made a couple mistakes. They executed a little better than we did down the stretch."
The Lady Griz will need to regroup in a hurry and will likely face more adversity this week. Montana is expected to encounter snowy weather on its Friday bus ride to Weber State, then the team will play the Wildcats Saturday without guards Stiles, Kyndall Keller and Willa Albrecht.
Idaho State (2-1, 6-6) set the tone early Thursday, with Montana Oltrogge hitting three triples as part of an 11-0 run that gave the hosts an 11-2 lead. The Lady Griz responded with a 10-3 run highlighted by Carmen Gfeller's 3-ball, shaving their deficit to 14-12.
The Bengals finished the first period with a 6-0 run, capitalizing on Montana's cold shooting and five turnovers in the period. The hosts took a 20-12 lead into the second frame.
Idaho State started the second quarter with four straight turnovers, but Montana couldn't draw any closer than six points. The Bengals stretched their lead to 28-14 before Montana went on a 7-0 run to shave its deficit to 28-21. Unfortunately for the Lady Griz, they fell victim to a 7-0 run in the closing minutes of the half and trailed 38-24 at intermission.
Carmen Gfeller led Montana with 15 points, followed by Katerina Tsineke with 12 and Sammy Fatkin and Abby Anderson each with 11. The Lady Griz were 7 for 18 from 3-point range, which was a big change from last week when they hit 14 of 22 shots from behind the arc in a home win over Utah State.
"The game was lost in a lot of ways in the first half," Holsinger said.
