MISSOULA — The first player off the bench for the Montana men's basketball team last Wednesday against Stanford was a 17-year-old forward from San Diego.
Derrick Carter-Hollinger — he goes by DJ, if you were wondering — thinks it’s more than a little bit funny he’s nearly six years younger than transfer teammate Jared Samuelson, but the young freshman comes across as mature beyond his years.
Sure, he is still adjusting to the fact that he is a 17-hour drive from home, but after just one game playing for the Grizzlies, it is clear he has a role on the 2019-20 iteration of the team.
Even if he still happens to be figuring just about every part of his life out, including basketball.
“To be honest, coming in as a freshman I didn’t think I’d play this much,” Carter-Hollinger said ahead of Montana's 2 p.m. Sunday matinee against MSU Northern. “I believe my team needs me and can provide what my team needs, so I’m glad with the minutes I’m playing. I can’t ask for more, my coaches trust me, that’s all I can ask for.”
In Montana’s first game, Carter-Hollinger scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting while hauling in six rebounds and recording a block and a steal. With a silky smooth jumper, he also knows how to use his body to create space and find the spots where he is comfortable.
Starting off the season 4-of-5 at the free throw line, the 6-foot-5, 207-pound Foothills Christian High School product certainly is not a liability at the charity stripe either, which will only further his value for the Grizzlies.
So will the efficiency, which he knows will be critical in him continuing to carve out a role for himself on the court.
“The more efficient I can be, the more I can help my team,” Carter-Hollinger said. “That’s my thought process. The way Coach Trav runs our offense, it puts me in the perfect spot to be in. So, it’s really important for us.”
As one of three true freshmen and one redshirt freshman, there are still plenty of things to figure out for a Montana squad looking to make its third straight NCAA tournament — a feat that has never been accomplished in school history.
Mixing the pieces together in order to make a run, however, will be anything but simple. But the flashes of what could be were there in the Grizzlies’ game against Stanford.
“That’s really what college basketball is about and any sport is about, to be honest with you, finding combinations that work, getting everybody on one page,” DeCuire said. “When you’ve got four guys playing their first college basketball game and they’ve all played different styles of basketball, in a short period of time, it’s very difficult.
"But, it’s possible because they all come from well-coached programs, it’s just gonna take some time.”
Over the next few games, Carter-Hollinger and the rest of the young Grizzlies should get plenty of time. True freshmen Kyle Owens and Josh Vazquez started and there is little doubt they will be in the mix throughout the season. Redshirt freshman Eddy Egun got 19 minutes against the Cardinal and was one of the first reserves off the bench.
The Grizzlies play Northern on Sunday before games at Arkansas on Nov. 16, in Dahlberg Arena versus Montana Tech on Nov. 18 and a road trip to Washington on Nov. 22.
“We need to just get some games under our belt and the tough thing for us is that most of them are against a very, very high level of competition and sometimes in those games it’s hard to show a lot of improvement,” DeCuire said. “We’ve just got to keep picking little areas to improve upon and then when the smoke clears, hopefully we’re a complete team.”
