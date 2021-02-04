MISSOULA — Hometown hero Kylie Frohlich scored a career-high 18 points but it wasn't enough for the Montana women's basketball team Thursday night in a heartbreaking 61-60 home loss to Portland State.
A layup by Vikings senior guard Kylie Jimenez with 2.3 seconds left proved to be the difference. Montana inbounded the ball from its end and forward Abby Anderson had a good look under the bucket as time was running out, but she threw up an airball after getting bumped by Portland State senior forward Tatiana Streun.
The officials elected to go with a no-call, determining the bump was not enough to whistle Streun for a foul.
"It's a painful loss," Montana coach Mike Petrino said. "Everyone wants to talk about the last play and I don't want to comment because I don't want to get fined. But in reality it shouldn't have come down to the last play.
"We led for 36 or 37 minutes and we had too many empty possessions throughout the game earlier that could have eliminated that situation."
Frohlich, a Missoula Sentinel grad, bested her previous season high in points by 14 and added six rebounds, which was just one off her career high. She also had a nifty assist on a bounce pass to Sophia Stiles with 1:23 left that ended with Stiles converting a three-point play, giving the hosts a 59-57 lead.
"The opportunity was there for me and I just wanted to play aggressive and it worked out," said Frohlich, whose increase in minutes (22) was due in part to Carmen Gfeller's foul trouble. "I think everyone was trying to play aggressive and what really killed us was our defense."
Madi Schoening hit one of two free throw attempts with 63 ticks left to stretch Montana's lead to 60-57. Portland State answered with a pair of Desirae Hansen free throws with 42.2 seconds left and Streun followed up with a steal with 19.2 ticks remaining, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.
Portland State called a timeout and inbounded the ball from its end trailing 60-59. Jimenez, who was a dismal 1 for 17 from the floor at that point, dribbled around for a while before driving to her right past Stiles. She finished with a layup to give the Vikings a 61-60 lead and it held up.
"Our communication was alright on defense," Frohlich said, "but finishing those plays when the clock runs down, getting the box-outs, O-boards kind of hurt us. Also just fouling shooters. We let them get to the line too much."
Gfeller, Montana's go-to scorer, went out with two fouls early in the first quarter. But the Lady Griz didn't miss a beat thanks to Frohlich, who scored six points off the bench in helping her team to a 13-11 lead heading into the second quarter.
Montana's bench continued to be the story in the second frame, with true freshman Kyndall Keller hitting a pair of treys and transfer Nyah Morris-Nelson adding one as the hosts built a 29-24 halftime lead. Frohlich totaled 10 points and five rebounds in the half and Portland State struggled with a 6-for-28 shooting performance.
Montana shot 35.6 percent for the game (21 for 59) and dominated the boards, 47-35. Frohlich was the only Lady Griz to score in double figures.
"Kylie was fantastic off the bench," Petrino said. "I also thought other people came in who hadn't played in a while and did some positive things."
Montana (4-5 Big Sky Conference, 7-7 overall) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when it plays host to the Vikings (4-5, 6-6) Saturday at noon.
