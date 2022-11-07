MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck offered an unprompted comment about running back Nick Ostmo during postgame interviews Saturday night following Montana’s 57-0 home win over Cal Poly.
Ostmo had just run for 221 yards, the sixth most in a single game in program history. He was just the eighth Grizzly to eclipse 200 rushing yards and the first to do so since quarterback Dalton Sneed in 2018.
He was the first running back to pull off that feat since Drummond grad Chase Reynolds did it in 2009. Reynolds ran for 241 against Weber State and for 193 against Appalachian State, which is where Hauck’s interjection fit in.
“Nick was special today, by the way,” he said. “That was as good a performance as I’ve seen here since Chase Reynolds did it in the snow against App State for about what, 18 more yards than that maybe, if my memory is correct.”
For one, Reynolds’ outing came against a program that won three FCS titles from 2005-07. Cal Poly has won three games and posted a 3-20 record over the past three years.
The Mustangs are 1-8 this season and aren’t anywhere close to sniffing the playoffs under third-year coach Beau Baldwin. Their only win this year came against non-scholarship San Diego, and it was just a one-point win.
While Ostmo had a historic day, it simply came against a severely overmatched opponent not used to playing in the snow. The Griz entered as four-touchdown favorites and were covering the spread with a 31-0 halftime lead.
Ostmo ran for 147 yards after halftime, when the outcome already felt decided, the Griz run-to-pass ratio was about 6 to 1 and even fourth-stringer Isiah Childs was gashing the defense. You have to wonder how much Cal Poly, which lacked any physicality, had mentally packed up its bags in another chapter of a dreadful season.
“I think they wanted to get on the plane and get back home quite frankly,” said linebacker Braxton Hill, who mentioned he’s been waiting to play in a snow game like that at Wa-Griz since he was a 10-year-old kid watching the 2009 App State game on TV in Anaconda.
Not to take anything away from Ostmo or anyone on the Griz, but the same question remains: How good are the Griz really?
They might have beaten Sacramento State and Weber State if Johnson didn’t get knocked out of the first and was healthy to play in the second. They still might have beaten Cal Poly if he didn’t play, although the margin might not have been as big. The one measuring stick might be Idaho, but Johnson didn’t seem like his usual self in the fourth quarter.
They do need to get Johnson back in the flow for a potentially deep playoff run. Quarterback seems to be the one position where the Griz don’t have quality depth and the drop-off is the highest of any position.
Johnson started off on the right foot in a major way Saturday in his first game playing in the snow. He grew up in San Diego, played at Georgia Tech and later San Diego State before he transferred to UM this year.
“I’m Montana tough now,” Johnson said. “Hey, I was out there no sleeves. I was proud of myself for that. But yeah, it was really cool to play in that type of environment with all of my guys.”
On another note, Reynolds’ performance came in the FCS playoff semifinals. The snowy winter environment under the lights might have created some similar memories visually.
The only thing “playoffs” about the Cal Poly game is the playoffs started in a sense for the Griz Saturday. They had entered the game needing to win out after losing three in a row so they could comfortably guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason.
The Griz had fallen from No. 2 in the national rankings to No. 16 during an October full of struggles. Yet, they haven’t given up, which seems to be the case with Idaho State, whose head coach, Charlie Ragle, ripped his players for their lack of willingness to fight through adversity after a 43-3 loss to UC Davis on Saturday.
“I did see this performance coming,” Hauck said of his players, “I kind of admire them because we had lost three in a row, and a group that wants to go out and prepare like that coming off of some really, really difficult circumstances, I just go back to what I said before: I admire them.”
The Griz could be a tough out going forward if they can replicate their performance against Cal Poly when they face tougher competition and have their full complement of players. It could make them a team no one wants to face in the postseason.
The thing is: The Griz still haven’t beaten a team with a current winning record. They won’t get that chance when they host downtrodden Eastern Washington next week. The Eagles have dropped off from a playoff team last year to a team that’ll limp into Missoula with a 2-7 record.
The Griz then get a shot Nov. 19 to prove themselves against No. 3 Montana State. The Cats needed to rally with a late heave and a field goal to escape Northern Arizona with a 38-35 win over Saturday and keep pace with Sacramento State atop the league
Likely unknown to Griz players before their game, but they lost their chance to win a Big Sky championship early Saturday. The Hornets moved to 6-0 with a 33-30 road win over Weber State, meaning the worst they could finish is 6-2, while the best the preseason league favorite Griz could finish is 5-3.
The Griz looked like a championship-caliber program against Cal Poly. If they can replicate that when the games have more national relevance and the stadium has an attendance that actually resembles the surprisingly announced sold-out crowd, then a performance like Saturday’s might be one more widely remembered in Griz lore.
“The guys in the locker room, we love each other,” Hill said. “All you can do is flush the last game and prepare and try to get the win against whoever they put in front of you.”
