Montana point guard Brandon Whitney returned with a vengeance Sunday after missing two and a half games with a right foot injury.
It was a welcomed return for the Grizzlies, who could use his ball handling ability as a scorer and a creator as well as his lockdown defensive capabilities. He scored 12 of his season-high 17 points in the first half, but he did commit all three of his turnovers in the second half against Air Force.
"He was good. He was good. He gave us what we thought he would," Montana coach Travis DeCuire during his postgame radio interview.
Despite Whitney's return, UM was still missing top 3-point shooter Aanen Moody due to the flu. All-conference forward Josh Bannan wasn't at 100% as he was playing through an illness.
As the Griz have battled injury and illness, they've had their expected starting lineup play in a full game just three times in seven games. They now face a quick turnaround and play at undefeated Southern Miss 6 p.m. MT Tuesday at 8,095-capacity Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Moody missed his second game in a row last week while battling illness. He wasn't on the Griz bench during the Tuesday win over MSU-Northern.
Moody is the team's top 3-pointer shooter in terms of makes (11) and makes per game (2.2). He's second in 3-point percentage (.367) but is tops among those attempting at least two per game.
Without him, the Griz shot 1 of 11 from beyond the arc in the loss to Air Force. He and Whitney are also the team's best perimeter defenders, DeCuire noted.
Bannan was coming down with the flu and was a day behind Moody, DeCuire said last Tuesday. He played through it and scored eight points late in Sunday's game to finish with 15 points, six rebounds and no assists against three turnovers in 31 minutes.
That was far from a typical Bannan game. He went into Sunday as the only NCAA Division I player averaging a 15/10/5 line (rounded up) at 14.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
DeCuire also noted last Tuesday that guard Lonnell Martin Jr. was coming down with the flu. He didn't mention after Sunday's game how much Martin was still affected by it.
"The hard part was Bannan," DeCuire said. "We probably should have only played him 2-, 3-minute stretches. But we’re a better basketball team when he’s on the floor. He tried to gut it out for us. He’s probably a day or two away from recovering."
The Griz now turn their attention to a Southern Miss team that's off to a 7-0 start. That matches the Golden Eagles' win total from last year when they went 7-26.
It'll be a change in styles from the slow-you-down Air Force team Montana just played to a speed-you-up Southern Miss squad. The Golden Eagles rank 78th in scoring offense (78.1 points), 12th in scoring defense (55.1) and 11th in turnovers forced per game (20.3).
"We’ll go over the scout (Sunday night) a little bit, communicate with the guys, get some guys some one-on-one conversations and make sure we’re all on the right page going into this one," DeCuire said. "It’s going to be a more aggressive team, completely different style of play and then we’ll have a tough day of practice (Monday) to get ready."
