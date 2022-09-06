MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck’s synopsis of the season opener included several things he felt the third-ranked Griz need to do better.
Even after a 47-0 win over Northwestern State on Saturday, he highlighted penalty issues, an inability to sack the quarterback, giving up too many first downs, dropping passes, missing kicks and giving up long special teams returns.
The Griz (1-0) are looking to clean up those issues heading into their second game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Missoula against South Dakota. The Coyotes (0-1) are just outside the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll and should provide more resistance and a better measuring stick for the Griz.
“Obviously, when it goes as well as it did, you feel pretty good about yourself,” Hauck said Monday. “But we have to have the spirit of improvement this week and we need to go out and play better this weekend.”
Penalties
Montana finished with six accepted penalties totaling 56 yards.
On special teams, a 37-yard punt return by Junior Bergen to the NSU 27 was brought back to the UM 31 because of a 15-yard personal foul on Andrew Travillion. On another punt return, Tanner Huff was called for an illegal block, negating a 36-yard return by Keelan White to the NSU 12 and moving the ball back 10 yards from the spot of the foul to the UM 41.
On defense, cornerback Justin Ford was called for a pass interference penalty for 5 yards and an automatic first down. Defensive end Henry Nuce picked up a personal foul on an unnecessary late hit, leading to a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down.
On offense, left guard Hunter Mayginnes false started, resulting in the ball being moved back 5 yards on a third-and-9. The Griz were also called for a delay of game, which lost 5 yards.
UM had one penalty that wasn’t accepted. The Demons were called for an illegal formation and the Griz were called for holding. The offsetting penalties led to a re-punt, and UM took over at its own 38-yard line instead of the 35.
Drops
Of Lucas Johnson’s nine incompletions, only two of those were actual drops. Keelan White dropped a pass in the end zone that would’ve been a 13-yard touchdown. On third-and-23, Ryan Simpson dropped a pass that would’ve made it fourth-and-10 at the NSU 35-yard line.
Johnson had four passes near the sideline that were too high or too wide and out of the reach of his receivers. One of those was a 19-yard lofted pass that Flowers caught, but the ball was just a tad too wide on the left side of the end zone and Flowers landed out of bounds.
Among the three other incompletions, Johnson was forced out of the pocket twice, tossing one ball too short in front of his receiver and purposefully throwing another ball out of bounds on a third down. He took a deep shot over the middle to Roberts, who got tangled up with a defender and fell down.
Kicking game
Montana redshirt freshman kicker Camden Capser missed both of his field goal attempts (36 and 32 yards) wide left. He made three of his four extra point attempts but had one blocked.
Adam Botkin made both of his extra point attempts in the second half. The Griz relied on him and Capser because transfer Nico Ramos didn’t play. While Ramos is a senior, he hasn’t kicked in a game since 2018 at Princeton. As for why he didn’t play, Hauck would only offer: “He wasn’t available.”
After Capser missed on his second extra-point attempt, the Griz tried for a 2-point play following their next touchdown, but Mitch Roberts failed on a rush attempt.
Montana did give up two lengthy returns on special teams. Scooter Adams had a 40-yard kick return to NSU 43, setting up the Hail Mary attempt. PJ Herrington had a 15-yard punt return.
First downs
Northwestern State tallied 16 first downs on 75 plays. The Demons picked up six rushing, eight passing and two via penalty.
That’s a lot of first downs given that they didn’t snap the ball inside Montana’s 45-yard line, although their average starting field position was far back at their own 21. By comparison, the Griz had 24 first downs while scoring 47 points. Giving up a new set of downs meant UM’s defense had to be on the field for more plays than it otherwise should have been in a shutout.
More than half of the first downs the Demons picked up came on first or second down. The Griz held them to 4 of 16 on third downs and 1 of 4 on fourth downs, both respectable numbers. The four third-down conversions came on a 14-yard pass, an 18-yard pass, a 7-yard run and a 6-yard run.
Missed sacks
The Griz totaled 12 tackles for loss resulting in minus-52 yards, with 13 players having at least half a TFL. Four of those TFLs were sacks for a loss of 30 yards.
Hauck felt there were more opportunities to take down the quarterback and noted that the defensive players were reaching for him too much and couldn’t bring him down on occasion.
