MISSOULA — To find the last time the Oregon Ducks started 3-3 in men’s basketball, you need to go back a ways.
To be exact, it was the 2008-09 season. Under then-head coach Ernie Kent, the Ducks opened 3-3 with losses to Oakland, which finished 23-13, along with eventual national champ North Carolina and a solid Texas team. That Oregon team finished 8-23 and Kent lasted just one more season in Eugene before Dana Altman began his successful tenure.
Altman’s team this season is out to a 3-3 start, the worst since he took over in 2011. The losses might be seen as good on paper, coming against St. Mary’s, BYU and Houston. However, the latter two weren’t close.
The Ducks were routed, 81-49, by BYU in Portland and were two points from having the same score against Houston in a 79-49 loss on a neutral court in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational — an event that went poorly for Oregon, which went 1-2.
They were uncharacteristically poor showings for a team that has been an NCAA tournament fixture under Altman.
Some say the Ducks have looked “disastrous” or “atrocious” this season as the team has struggled to find a rhythm on offense, shooting just 41.5% from the field and 31% from 3-point land. Those numbers would be the lowest for the Ducks since Altman has been in Eugene if the same rate keeps up the rest of the season.
On the other hand, Altman has proven himself to be a good coach and the Montana Grizzlies (4-2) are in for a major road test Monday in Eugene.
“They’re going to be a tough game,” Grizzlies coach Travis DeCuire said Friday night following a win over Southern Mississippi. “ … They are long, athletic, confident and tough to beat at home. They are probably a little upset right now based on how the tournament went for them — probably a bad time to play them, but we will be excited come Monday.”
The Griz are rolling with three straight wins, all at home. They stifled Nebraska Omaha just over a week ago, and during Thanksgiving break beat UC San Diego and Southern Mississippi in the Zootown Classic.
The Grizzlies also took a forfeit win over UNC Wilmington, who had to leave the event early due to a flu outbreak on the team. It is still unclear if that game counts toward Montana’s overall record. If it did, Montana would be at 5-2 heading into Monday.
The start, whether it be 4-2 or 5-2, is the best since Montana opened the 2018-19 season 4-0, then getting to 4-2, and eventually finishing the year 26-9 as the team made its most recent NCAA tournament appearance.
Monday’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time.
Rotation taking shape
Six games in, the Grizzlies have kept things the same at the start of each game.
Montana has rolled out the same starting lineup of Brandon Whitney, Robby Beasley, Lonnell Martin, Josh Bannan and Mack Anderson. Also of note, Cameron Parker and Derrick Carter-Hollinger have been the first two to come off the bench more often than not so far.
The Grizzlies have even gone deeper in their bench than recent years. The last two seasons, going back to the 2019-20 season, DeCuire has kept a tighter rotation of about eight or nine deep. In ‘20 it was eight players who played at least 10 minutes per game, and last season it was a bit different with 11 technically but two of those left the program before the season ended.
For the bulk of last year, before Michael Steadman left in February, Montana had 10 players with at least 12 minutes per game. This year has been similar, with 10 Grizzlies getting at least 10 minutes per outing. Obviously rotations can change, but Montana seems to have plenty of options off the bench this season.
“I’ve been known to have a pretty tight rotation, not as deep as 10,” DeCuire said. “I think there’s 10 guys that are good enough to play and it is very difficult to not have everyone in rotation. … Rotations can change; it’s early and there’s a lot of basketball to be played. Some guys can play themselves into the rotation and some guys can play themselves out.”
Bannan, Whitney and Beasley lead the way with almost the same amount minutes (27) per game. On the other side, Kyle Owens, a junior who averaged 26.8 minutes per game and started 25 games last season, has played just 10.4 per game this year and hasn’t hit double-digit minutes since the second game of the season.
Josh Vazquez, a junior guard, has also seen a dip from 25 minutes per game last season to about 15 this season but he did have at least 16 in each game before the Zootown Classic when he played just 10 minutes combined in two games.
“Playing 10 people is hard,” DeCuire said. “So, when people are playing well, that's who plays. It is very difficult to look down at the end of the bench and go ‘He hasn’t been in for a while,’ because what happens is you go ‘So, who is coming out?’ Mack Anderson playing defense the way he played it, Josh Bannan averaging nine, 10 rebounds per game the way he is, is just hard. DJ (Carter-Hollinger) has been shooting 65% from the floor before today, the hot hand plays. This guys just gotta be ready for their opportunity just like Mack did.”
Key Oregon players
Keeping senior guard Will Richardson in check would help Montana’s chances.
The 6-foot-5-inch sharpshooter opened the season with 18- and 20-point games on 8 of 13 from deep in wins over Texas Southern and SMU, but since then hasn’t scored more than eight points and has gone 0 for 6 from deep. Jacob Young has also been in a similar funk, hitting double digits in the two wins to open and has since failed to score more than eight.
Eric Williams Jr., a 6-7 wing, has been the most consistent Duck at 13 points per game on solid shooting splits of 47.5% from the field and 47.4% from distance. He has done the opposite as his teammates. He scored a season-low seven against Texas Southern, shooting 2 of 8 in the win. Since then he has shot 26 of 51 from the field and has two games with at least a pair of treys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.