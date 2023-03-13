Big Sky Basketball Championships- Griz vs. NAU 18.JPG

Montana guard Jonathan Brown (right) consoles teammate Trey Lawrence after the Grizzlies lost to Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference men's basketball tourney semifinal last Tuesday in Boise.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — Josh Bannan put his hands on his hips and hung his head as he walked toward Montana’s bench after the final buzzer sounded last Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

The Montana junior was consoled by true freshman Jaxon Nap, who gave Bannan a literal shoulder to lean his head on before patting him on the back. He then shook his head side to side as he walked to the handshake line with Northern Arizona.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

