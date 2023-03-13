MISSOULA — Josh Bannan put his hands on his hips and hung his head as he walked toward Montana’s bench after the final buzzer sounded last Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.
The Montana junior was consoled by true freshman Jaxon Nap, who gave Bannan a literal shoulder to lean his head on before patting him on the back. He then shook his head side to side as he walked to the handshake line with Northern Arizona.
Montana’s season had just ended short of a Big Sky Conference tournament title for the third consecutive season with a semifinal exit this year. Bannan, an All-Big Sky first-team forward, still was teary eyed as he talked about the season-ending game and his final time playing with senior Mack Anderson.
“This is my third year here. Each time it’s gotten harder,” Bannan said of losing in Boise. “I think for us in the group, and I know myself personally, Mack Anderson has been a big part of this program ever since I’ve been here and in my opinion should go down in Griz history. He might not be the best player to have ever played here, but his pride in this program means something.
“I wanted that championship for him so bad. He’s given his all to the program. People don’t know, but he’s been hurt all year. He’s been hurt, like fighting through stuff. People don’t see that, but there’s days he can barely walk let alone play and he wraps up on game day and he toughs it out and he finds a way to play for us because this means something. I wanted that really badly for him. Just disappointed.”
Fortunately, Anderson was part of a Big Sky championship team that got to play in the NCAA tournament. That was 2019, when he was a true freshman who was expected to redshirt but stepped up to play a key role when called upon after an injury to Jamar Akoh.
That remains the most-recent time UM won a Big Sky title, repeating as regular-season and tournament champions. During head coach Travis DeCuire’s nine seasons, Montana’s two tournament titles are tied for the most in the Big Sky, while its four title game appearances are the second most, one behind Eastern Washington.
The Griz never got to play in the 2020 tournament because it was shortened by COVID. They then were blown out in the 2021 semifinals, lost in the 2022 quarterfinals but took a step forward to the semifinals this year.
They finished with a 17-14 record, giving them a winning mark for the 15th straight season, making them one of only 15 NCAA Division I teams to currently hold that streak. They possibly could’ve added two more wins if their game against Portland State wasn’t postponed and then canceled, and if the Big Sky didn’t deny their waiver to play NAIA Providence.
“You define success different with every group you ever have,” DeCuire said. “For the University of Montana, there is an expectation that comes with football, basketball, women’s basketball that you want to compete for championships. Did we do that? Yeah. We were in the semifinals playing for an opportunity to be in the final game of conference to go to the NCAA tournament.
“Do we want more? Yes. Do we set our goals higher? Yes. That’s what’s special about being at the University of Montana as opposed to some other places is that there’s teams that may get one postseason win and they feel that they’ve arrived. For us, it’s trying to get to that final night. We’ve been there quite a few times. We are planning to continue to get there. We’re going to have to buckle down and figure out how to get there next year.”
UM’s loss in the semifinals emphasized the importance of earning a top-two seed in the Big Sky tournament. The new format gives the top two seeds a day off between the quarterfinals and semifinals, while the third through sixth teams have to win three games in three days.
The Griz were hampered in trying to earn a top-two seed by starting Big Sky play with a 3-6 record, their worst nine-game start since 2004. DeCuire’s flexibility to change offensive approaches and the emergence of Aanen Moody, an All-Big Sky second-team guard, as a scorer and emotional leader along with the versatile play and leadership by example of Bannan helped them close the regular season 7-1 to earn the fourth seed.
It was the inverse of the 2022 season, when the Griz started conference play 8-2 before an injury to Anderson played into them finishing 3-7 and falling to the fifth seed for the tournament. Playing consistent throughout Big Sky play and peaking at the end of the regular are both crucial factors to tournament success next year.
“I think we did get better towards the end of the year, and that is possibly a positive to take,” Bannan said, “but right now it’s pretty hard to look at it like that because there was a lot of belief in that locker room that we could go and get this done. Right now, anything other than going and winning a championship feels like a failure.”
Junior guard Brandon Whitney added: “I think we can definitely use this (loss) as fuel for the offseason. We kind of ended off the year positive except this one game.”
Anderson is the only Griz player who can’t return next season, and that’s because he’s out of eligibility. Reserve forward Trey Lawrence, who’s played 27 minutes across two seasons in Missoula, announced on Instagram that his time playing basketball is finished. Who stays and who gets added in this transfer portal era remains to be seen.
Montana’s starters all have one year of eligibility remaining if they decide to return. Those players are Bannan, Moody, Whitney, guard Lonnell Martin Jr. and forward Dischon Thomas. Guard Josh Vazquez and forward Laolu Oke, two of the first players off the bench, also have one more year to play in college. Moody and Vazquez both expressed a desire to return on Senior Night.
This year’s group showed DeCuire their growth, primarily in the mental area in terms of competing and handling adversity, but he knows they still have another step to take. As he tries to build a program in the transfer portal era after prior success, next season could be a telling one.
“We’re going to have some hard conversations when this thing ends in terms of areas of growth and what we can do to get better to make sure this doesn’t happen next year,” DeCuire said. “The guys that commit to that are the ones who are going to help us be successful.
“The hardest thing for an athlete is to look in the mirror and challenge themselves when he can identify his weaknesses and attack them. We all do that as coaches, as players. We’re going to have these hard conversations and we’re going to do what we have to do to become a better basketball team, keep taking steps forward.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.