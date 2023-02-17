MISSOULA — Dischon Thomas knows a thing or two about college basketball rivalries.
He grew up around one of the fiercest battles as a North Carolina fan in the Duke headquarters of Durham, North Carolina. He then went to high school in the state where Arizona-Arizona State is the main rivalry. Then it was off to playing for Colorado State in the matchup against Colorado.
Thomas got his first taste of the Brawl of the Wild Jan. 21 in Missoula, another rivalry like UNC-Duke where fans are entrenched on one side or the other. He and the Griz will rematch with the Cats at 7 p.m. Saturday in Bozeman in what’s shaping up to be another slugfest between two of the top three defenses in the Big Sky.
“I would say they’re real similar, just a close neighbor and everyone in the state knows how big of a deal it is,” Thomas said comparing the Brawl of the Wild to the Colorado rivalry. “The intensity of the game is crazy. I was surprised how loud it got. That was the most packed game we’ve had this season. When it was getting down to the wire, it was getting extremely loud. That to me was really shocking.”
Both teams have gone 5-1 since their first meeting, a 67-64 Cats win for their first victory in Missoula since 2010. MSU is now seeking its first season sweep since 2010 while both teams are looking to inch their way up the standings with only four regular-season games remaining.
Montana heads into the contest with an 8-6 record and can finish as high as second and as low as eighth. Montana State is 11-3 and can end up as high as first or as low as fourth.
The Cats’ lone loss since the first Brawl came last Thursday at Weber State, while the Griz come in on a five-game winning streak. UM followed up its loss to MSU with a third consecutive defeat, leading to a heart-to-heart talk, which has been the turning point for the Griz in the record column because of a more consistent offense and strong defense.
Thomas has been a key component of the defense in that stretch. After that post-Sac State talk, he made three blocks in the first three minutes of the following game.
He also scored a career-high 25 points as the ignition of his motor on defense led to offense. That’s something he’s finding more consistency with after being hit-and-miss earlier in the year.
“We’ve had our conversations about the defensive end and how we can get our team going by just starting out me individually on the defensive end bringing some energy,” the quiet, workmanlike Thomas said. “Individually, me doing well on the defensive end translates to my offense to get us going.
“Just setting the tone defensively has been huge throughout this winning streak. Just our intensity and level of commitment on defense has been huge.”
Thomas felt good about how he played on defense against MSU although he got in foul trouble. It was the only time in the past nine games he had more than three fouls and just the third time in that stretch he had more than two. In the nine before that, he had four or more fouls five times.
It took Thomas some time to settle into his new role. First was getting conditioned to handle the physical part. He’s played 28 minutes per game this season after he averaged 12.9 minutes in three seasons at CSU and never was on the floor for more than 25 minutes in 91 games.
He plays more minutes when he avoids foul trouble, which he chalks up to more time watching film of his mistakes and taking more pride in defense. Being a factor on defense instead of just offense and learning how hard he has to play makes this the most that’s been asked of him.
“The more that we see his personality, the more he plays with his personality,” Griz guard Aanen Moody said earlier in the year. “You see the fire. You see him diving on loose balls. You see him getting rebounds. You see him walling at the rim.
“These are things that he didn’t do right away. Not once this summer did he do that. Now that his personality is showing and now that we’ve developed a bond with Dischon, you can see that we have this camaraderie where we’re playing for something bigger than ourselves.”
Thomas made what could’ve been the winning basket against MSU when his 3-pointer put the Griz up 62-59 with 1:34 to play as they erased a nine-point second-half deficit. They failed to get a stop on the ensuing MSU possession and then the Cats made six free throws the rest of the game.
Thomas and Josh Bannan are more of the stretch variety of forwards who can play away from the basket and shoot from the outside. Thomas is coming off back-to-back games with four made 3-pointers, the first time he’s done that. The Griz lead the Big Sky in league play shooting 40% on triples, while MSU holds teams to 36% and limited UM to 6 of 17 in the first game.
Both teams went with a taller starting lineup featuring more forwards, and Montana State big men Jubrile Belo and Great Osobor are more typical of the inside presence type of players who excel at or near the rim. MSU went into Thursday’s games leading the Big Sky in made 2-point field goals (263), made free throws (231) and attempted free throws (308) during league play.
“It’s because they’re shooting shorter shots near the rim,” UM coach Travis DeCuire said. “If you’re going to beat them, you got to keep them away from the rim as much as possible. Hopefully our guys can do that.
“On the flip side, they try to minimize 3-point shots. They did a good job of that last time we played them. We got to find ways to free our guys up a lot more.”
The guards should again be a key factor in the outcome of the game. Moody led UM with 21 points and missed two go-ahead shots in the final nine seconds. Brandon Whitney scored 17, including a jumper that put UM up 64-62 with 52 seconds left.
Darius Brown II tallied 23 points to pace MSU, while RaeQuan Battle was close behind with 18. DeCuire said challenging Battle farther out from the basket before he gets to the rim will be a key to slowing him down.
“They’re definitely very gritty,” MSU sophomore Sam Lecholat told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle about the Griz. “They’re the type of guys that no matter if you’re down, they’re still trying to get back in the game. They’re very tough and relentless. Every shot they’re going for an offensive rebound. They’re the epitome of toughness.”
The Griz are 12-3 in the series under DeCuire. However, MSU coach Danny Sprinkle is 2-1 in the past three games.
UM is 4-1 when taking on a Big Sky team for the second time this season after going 2-3 against those five teams the first time. MSU is 3-2 when facing a Big Sky team a second time after going 5-0 in their initial meeting.
The rematch will feature two of the top three scoring defenses in the Big Sky during conference play. The Cats lead the league giving up 63 points per game, while UM is third at 66.7.
On the flip side, MSU is putting up 70.1 points per game, fifth in the league. The Griz are averaging 68.7 points, eighth in the conference.
“Best defensive team will win that game,” DeCuire said. “We’re both going to be trying to find ways to hold our opponent in the 50s that night. Hopefully we can accomplish it without only scoring in the 50s.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.