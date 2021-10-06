MISSOULA — Dixie State is still sort of new to the Division I scene, beginning its transition from Division II last year.
The Trailblazers are winless through four games this fall but have played a loaded schedule. Their game against Montana this week will be their fourth consecutive matchup against a team ranked in the top 12 of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 at the time of the contest.
Dixon State play-by-play broadcaster Devin Dixon sat down with 406mtsports.com to share his insight about the Trailblazers, who Montana hosts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Q: How would you describe the vibe around this team through four games, and how does it compare to the first year in Division I last season?
A: "The vibe around the team compared to the spring is one of a work in progress. This is a team that went 2-3 in the spring. It’s been a little bit frustrating with the 0-4 start. You got to realize there’s a lot of teams they’re playing that are top ranked. They’re just committed to the process. They knew it wasn’t going to be easy with this schedule this year, and so they’re staying optimistic and upbeat, and they’re putting in the work every day. They think by playing this schedule this will fast track the Division I process."
Q: How have you seen the talent level on the team grow in recent years with the ability to offer more scholarships, and how has that translated onto the field?
A: "The talent level definitely is on the rise. They still have a defensive coordinator who doesn’t have one single recruit. He was hired this spring. (Head coach) Paul Peterson is just in his third year. There’s still some guys that some of the position coaches haven’t recruited. It’s going to take a couple years, but you can totally tell that the talent level has risen. I don’t know if it’s translated on the scoreboard yet because of the strength of opponents. You’ve got a lot of underclassmen starting. They just need more time in the weight room, more experience, more reps. There are definitely some playmakers. There is definitely a lot more talent, but it’s still one of those things where you’re starting a sophomore and he’s going up against a fifth-year senior. There’s still work to be done."
Q: How has the offense looked similar and different among the three quarterbacks who’ve played, and what can we expect from each of them depending on who plays this week?
A: "Kody Wilstead started in the spring, won a couple games, had a couple 300-yard passing games. He went down to work with (QB guru) John Beck all summer, kind of like BYU’s quarterback last year, Zach Wilson, did. He was kind of the guy all summer and into the fall. He ends up winning the job but after the first two games, had some turnovers, wasn’t getting the ball out quick, had one rushing touchdown. They were just looking to find a spark, so they went to Kenyon Oblad in Week 3 against UC Davis. He threw four touchdowns, scored more points but had five interceptions. Two or three of them, I don’t know if I’d pin on him. He had another two interceptions in the loss to South Dakota State. Kobe Tracy came in when the game was out of reach, and he threw one touchdown but threw two interceptions. Quarterback play is definitely the one position where coach Peterson is trying to get better production."
Q: How has the defense performed compared to preseason expectations, and what are still the biggest steps they need to take?
A: "The defense kind of got rattled a little, gave up some big performances in the spring. But they were actually way ahead of the offense through fall camp. That really showed in the first game against Sacramento State, showed in the first two two and half, three quarters against Weber State. Then UC Davis got really hot. If you go to last week, the defense looked really good. They held South Dakota State, the No. 2 team in the country, scoreless for the first quarter, made them punt four times in a row. But whether an alignment mistake here, a penalty there, a missed tackle here, that slowly got away from the defense. But the defense has had to spend a lot of time on the field because the offense has not been clicking on all cylinders. But right now, Dixie State’s defense is definitely led by their secondary. Their secondary is probably the strongest unit."
Q: What do you see as the keys to the game, and what has to happen for Dixie State to have a chance to win?
A: "If Dixie’s going to have a shot to win this game, they’re going to have to match the physicality in the trenches on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. I know it sounds cliché, but they’ve got to win the turnover battle. That’s something that’s been very lopsided. When you’re trying to play ranked teams and you have four, five turnovers, that’s just not going to keep you in the game in the second half. They haven’t been able to really get the big plays over the top. They’re going to need some trick plays or some big hitters if they’re going to hang with Montana this week."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.