MISSOULA — Danny Burton wasn’t deterred when he decided to go into pharmacy school while continuing to play football for Montana.
He was told by football coaches and faculty in the pharmacy school that doing both hasn’t been done that often because it wasn’t easy. He took it as a challenge: playing football for the Griz like his father, Gary Burton, while going to UM’s pharmacy school like his mother, Kelly Burton.
“I wanted to prove to myself more so than proving to others that I could do it,” he said. “I didn’t want to have to sacrifice one for the other. It’s kind of cool because I’m following in my dad’s footsteps in playing here as well as my mom’s going to pharmacy school here while writing my own story. I think that’s been pretty cool.”
Now a senior, Burton has pulled off the daunting task that head coach Bobby Hauck has seen only a handful of players do in his time at UM. He’s added to a list that includes Loren Utterback and Brandon Utterback from Fort Benton and Kelly Kain from Great Falls.
Playing Division I football while getting a doctoral degree is a delicate balancing act that isn’t for someone who's laid-back. Burton was willing to tackle the challenge as a lifelong Griz fan from Helena. He’s proud to say he’s been able to conquer it and live out two dreams concurrently.
“It’s meant everything to me to wear the maroon and silver,” he said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was little.”
Burton grew up going to Griz games since he was a 7-year-old first grader, sitting in the south end zone, where his family still has season tickets. He idolized star players Marc Mariani and Chase Reynolds and now gets to play on the same field they did.
Things are moving too fast during games for him to appreciate how special it is to be part of the team. But that significance isn’t lost on him when he gives himself time to think about it. His teammates also see what it means to him to be a Grizzly, especially Townsend native Jace Lewis.
“He’s like me, he loves the Grizzlies,” Lewis said. “He has a passion bigger than anybody on the team.”
His teammates have nicknamed him “Doctor Dan” and “Whitecoat.” Hauck and other coaches remind him he’s going to be a big donor to the program when he graduates. It’s all in good fun because the admiration is there for what he’s been able to accomplish.
“You’ve got to love football, or it’s not worth it,” Hauck said. “If you don’t love football and you don’t love being part of this program, it’s too hard. As far as loving the team and the university and the program, he’s a good example of what you ought to be.”
Team player
Burton debated whether to return for a final season while finishing his last year of school.
He’s second-guessed his decision to do both at times because of the hectic nature of his schedules, but he chose to return. Other seniors were coming back because they saw the potential for a big year, and he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life regretting missing out on something special.
The season has ended up producing his two favorite memories in a Grizzly uniform: snapping a four-year losing streak to Montana State and beating Washington.
“Those two stand out just because of the pure joy of the team,” he said. “I think that’s what I’m going to remember the most.”
Burton has continued to grind through practice after practice for five years while rarely seeing the field. His love for football, the Griz program and his teammates has kept propelling him.
Helena Capital basketball coach Guy Almquist isn’t surprised by Burton’s determination after coaching him in high school. Burton was a four-sport athlete who earned 12 varsity letters, was an all-state receiver, punt returner and kick returner in football, was a captain and four-time all-state pick in track and field, and was a two-time all-conference honoree in baseball.
Burton was also part of Capital’s 2014 state championship basketball team. He showed his focus on a being a team-first player and his intelligence to learn quickly when Almquist would move him between point guard and shooting guard over the years. Having such maturity and perspective at a young age impressed Almquist, who’s in his 24th year coaching.
“He was a guy who would bring his hard hat and lunch pail here to work every day,” he said. “Not too many young people have his commitment level, loyalty and work ethic. To be committed like he has been, he’s someone to be looked up to.”
Burton walked on at UM to play for former head coach Bob Stitt and wide receivers coach Mike Ferriter, who put heavy emphasis on throwing the ball. He caught a pass in his first game, on Sept. 16, 2017, but didn’t catch another until Sept. 11, 2021.
A coaching change from Stitt to Hauck in 2018 led to a different offensive philosophy, but Burton continued to grind. Even as he’s played in 10 games over five years, Hauck and his staff have still brought Burton back every season they’ve been here because he’s earned that right.
“If guys are good guys, good teammates and doing a good job, we like to keep everybody involved,” Hauck said. “Danny’s done a great job of sticking with it. He’s had a load on his plate with school, and he’s done a great job with the football part. He’s popular with his teammates and his coaches. He’s the kind of guy you want on your team.”
Helping others
Burton is on pace to graduate in May with his doctorate degree in pharmacy.
He was first interested in pharmacy from watching his mother and enjoyed the shadowing experiences he had in pharmacies. He later liked his chemistry, pharmacology and toxicology classes while grinding through classes about microbes and therapeutics.
Burton is looking to go the retail route like his mother, working in a pharmacy instead of in a hospital. He wants to be working in a community, hopefully in Montana, where he can make a difference in daily lives.
“It really appealed to me about treating people and making people’s lives’ better,” he said. “Whatever community I end up in, I want to be able to just see the smile on the faces of my patients and know you’re treating something to help them and the betterment of their life. I think that brings happiness within yourself as well.”
The challenging nature of pharmacy school and football taught him the importance of time management, discipline and attention to detail. He’s had to make sacrifices, like spending late nights at the library, all Sunday doing work or going through rotations at hospitals during the week instead of hanging out with friends or going fishing, one of his favorite hobbies.
Burton has remained dedicated to school while playing sports. He had excelled in high school that he earned multiple academic scholarships going into college. When he got into pharmacy school and that scholarship money ran out, he had already gotten another one to help continue paying for school.
“I’ve learned a lot about discipline,” he said. “You’ve got to work hard for anything and everything. Nothing’s given to you. Everything is earned for sure. You can learn that on the football field firsthand for sure. That’s life moving forward too.”
Burton could also see himself getting into football coaching down the road, giving back and helping others in another aspect of life. That would depend on how much he misses the sport and if the time commitment would work with his job.
He’s already shown great resolve to grind things out. He smiles when he reflects on his journey, and laughter is the best medicine they say.
“It’s been pretty surreal,” he said. “I’ve been lucky to have been here for the last five years. It’s something I’ll never take for granted.”
