MISSOULA – If you ask Montana football head coach Bobby Hauck, his team wasn’t suffering any adverse mental effects from a three-game losing skid.
“I wouldn’t say that our locker room was instable so our locker room didn’t need stabilizing,” Hauck said. “But winning that game got us our sixth win, and that was big for us.”
Not only did it get the Griz a tally in the win column, moving them closer towards the FCS playoffs, but its biggest benefit might’ve been the reminder it gave them.
At full strength, with high stakes like playoff hopes on the line and some magical Montana snowfall, UM can be an elite team. One that was deserving of a No. 2 national ranking at one point this season. This was forgotten in the narrative that followed its losing streak.
And though it was the heavy favorite to win the game versus Cal Poly, Montana should not be discredited for taking care of business. Good teams beat bad teams, and that’s exactly what happened Saturday.
It wasn’t any regular win, either. The Griz handed the Mustangs their worst loss of the season, by a long shot. Their second-worst loss came just the week before to UC Davis by a margin of 42, still two possessions better than their outcome in Missoula.
The Griz set a program record for first downs with 37, were flirting with a program-record yardage total at 695 (717 vs Weber State in 1999) and running back Nick Ostmo eclipsed 200 yards.
It was the type of win that rejuvenates a team needing a victory, and one that now builds momentum going into what should be, on paper, another blowout win over Eastern Washington this coming Saturday.
Add that to the resume, and the Griz are suddenly 7-3 with back-to-back wins entering the Brawl of the Wild.
“No questions on that game,” Hauck said in regards to the upcoming Brawl of the Wild. “But any time you win, it's positive momentum, and every time you lose a game in a football season, you kind of have to restart, so it’s always good coming off a win.”
Consider the beginning of the season when UM started 5-0. The wins were rolling until it played an uncharacteristically poor game. That snowballed into a couple more, and then the Griz were 5-3 just as fast.
That’s why a win, no matter who it came against, was vital for the Griz. They recaptured some momentum ahead of the two biggest games of their season.
Take it from starting quarterback Lucas Johnson.
“Football is a game of confidence, so you get your confidence any way you can, and you can just keep it rolling,” he said. “Just like at the beginning of the year when we started out hot. You just have to have confidence.”
For the Griz, their means of regaining confidence was that domination of lowly Cal Poly.
It was important especially because it was Johnson’s first game back from injury. It was a nice contest in terms of easing him back into live action. It was the rare three birds, one stone situation: get a win, gain momentum and get your starting QB back.
While others might, they aren’t overlooking the triumph.
“I think anybody that’s ever played football really knows it’s tough to win,” Johnson said. “Whoever is on the other side of the ball, they’re on scholarship too and they have really good athletes too.”
Down to their technically fourth-string running back who, by the way, scored two touchdowns against Cal Poly, the Griz are in the right frame of mind again.
Maybe they truly never were out of it, as Hauck alluded to, but the upbeat attitudes from the players speak for themselves.
“It’s always good to beat a team in that sort of fashion,” Childs said. “We know what we’re capable of each and every week. We aren’t going to underestimate any team or degrade a team. As long as we keep on doing our thing each and every week, we should be successful.”
