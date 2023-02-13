MISSOULA – Former Montana cornerback Justin Ford sat in a room on Hula Bowl week, answering interview questions from an NFL scout.
They got the conversation started early as they waited on a few more players to come join them; a group of players all at once had been the standard procedure during the all-star week.
But when the rest of the interviewees arrived, they wouldn’t let them in initially. Ford was impressing with his answers and the unnamed team wanted to keep the 1-on-1 dialogue going.
“Damn near most of the teams I had said I was one of the best interviews they had,” Ford told 406mtsports.com last week. “There was a lot of intrigue … I was able to get my point across to teams to let them know who I was as a person.”
As a player, he needed no introduction.
In 2021, Ford transferred from Louisville to Montana where he led all of college football with nine interceptions. The follow up season, his side of the field was completely ignored as the opposition chose not to test him.
When he took the Hula Bowl stage, his dominance continued. His first day of practice, he got a pick-six.
Earning a starting spot in the actual game, the Grizzly standout was challenged three times, swatting away all three passes in coverage of Power 5 receivers.
There’s no question about his ability, but who he is off of the field — as a person and a professional — is something he felt fortunate to be able to showcase on that primetime platform. It was the one stone left unturned in the national spotlight that has since been thoroughly examined.
“At first I accepted my Hula Bowl (invite) kind of late because I was expecting to get the NFLPA game and didn’t,” Ford said. “But I’m glad I did because I was able to talk to 17 teams and kind of give them background on me … that’s important especially for me because of my journey and how I think and how I’m wired so they can put an idea to the kind of player I am not just on the field, but off the field.”
Ford’s path to this point has included a start in the junior college ranks, an injury-plagued stint at Louisville and then his ascension in the FCS.
His stats have been seen but his personality hasn’t been in the limelight. The Hula Bowl afforded him the opportunity to show his entire self to people within the top ranks of football.
“My coaching staff (at the Hula Bowl) thought I handled myself well down there,” Ford said. “At the front of the meeting rooms, taking down my notes. I was actually a starter in the game so I feel like I picked up the playbook quickly … I just try to carry myself well professionally and they said I did a good job of doing that.”
The only knock on his resume that was left, according to Ford, was the fact that the bulk of his production came at the FCS level.
In talking with NFL scouts, the lockdown cornerback explained how playing at UM helped his game and showed his loyalty. All of the “holes” in his reputation had been plugged.
“Some scouts viewed it as like, ‘Why didn’t I leave after the production’ (in 2021) type of thing,” Ford said. “But they said they couldn’t deny my production no matter where I was … it still got me in the right spot … I told them coming to Montana was everything I wanted it to be and then some in terms of the coaches and the way they allowed me to be myself.
" … My second year I could have left and I had some opportunities to do so … but I couldn’t turn my back on them and leave a situation that I felt couldn’t go wrong.”
The only thing left to do is see how all of his positive exposure helps in the NFL Draft come April.
In preparation, Ford has been in Miami training at Bommarito Performance Systems since his senior year came to a close. He has been working out six days a week in a 9-to-5 setting, focusing on areas of need to become as well-rounded as possible.
“It’s heavy speed training, that’s kind of what I chose here,” Ford said. “For cornerback, speed is most important … just working on my 40 (yard dash). Not necessarily just running 40 yards every day but some days might be 40-yard starts, or some days might be 20-yard thresholds, so how you hold your speed 20 yards down the field. Three-cone drill, L-drill, just going through the combine drills.”
Not to mention the niceties of an on-site chiropractor and access to massage therapy. And some days, they’ll do weight training and pool workouts for recovery on the legs.
Ford says in all of his splits times, he’s seen a jump. And that’s after a full day’s worth of training on tired legs.
“That’s kind of the point of this, to be running while I’m tired or fatigued to build stamina in your muscles,” Ford said. “I ran a 1.5 in my 10-yard split the other day which is actually very good, which was with dead legs so if I’m doing that tired, I can’t imagine what it’ll feel like when I’m fresh.”
He’s gotten to pick the minds of LSU cornerback and projected fourth-round draft pick Mekhi Garner, Green Bay Packers all-pro running back Aaron Jones and former Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, all guys who have come back to train at the same facility.
With the NFL Draft taking place from April 27-29, there’s nothing more Ford can do to put himself in the right spot. He’s talked with NFL players, NFL scouts and former NFL coaches. He’s showed out in the national spotlight and behind closed doors at practice.
It’s a mystery where or if he’ll be drafted, and NFL scouts didn’t give him round projections. But some think he’s got a bright future – specifically, former 37-year NFL coach Wade Phillips. As Ford’s defensive coordinator in the Hula Bowl, he had a lofty opinion of the Montana great.
“He thought the world of me,” Ford said. “He told me I have a long career ahead of me … he was like, ‘Whether it’s NFL, XFL, CFL, you’re going to play in something that ends with an L.’”
