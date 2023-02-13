Griz pregame01.jpg (copy)

Montana cornerback Justin Ford warms up before the Griz home opener against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Sept. 3. He'll be in consideration for various NFL teams come April's NFL Draft.

 Missoulian file

MISSOULA – Former Montana cornerback Justin Ford sat in a room on Hula Bowl week, answering interview questions from an NFL scout.

They got the conversation started early as they waited on a few more players to come join them; a group of players all at once had been the standard procedure during the all-star week.

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

