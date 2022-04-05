MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team added yet another Class of 2022 recruit this week.
Dorell Thomas, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard originally from Durham, North Carolina who played his prep hoops in Phoenix at Skyline Prep, verbally committed to the program Monday, announcing the news on his Twitter account.
100% committed Go Grizz!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/N5acnzvJtQ— Dorell Thomas (@dorell_thomas) April 4, 2022
"Thank you to all my coaches from AAU to high school for believing in my talents and ability to play the game of basketball," his announcement in his tweet read. "Thank you to all the colleges and universities who recruited me to the next level. To my teammates, thank you for pushing me to get better and all the memorable moments and friendships throughout the years.
"Finally, without the love and support of my family I wouldn't have made it this far," he continued. "I want to thank my dad for teaching me the game of basketball. Thank you, mom, for supporting and believing in me during the lows and highs. Thank you to my big brother Dischon for inspiring me every day and thank you to my grandmas for showing me so much love in everything I do."
Thomas also had reported offers from Wyoming, Columbus State (Division II) and Des Moines Area Community College.
Thomas is the fifth Class of 2022 athlete to either verbally commit or sign a letter of intent with Montana. He joins scholarship players forward Rhett Reynolds (Shelby), guard/forward Jaxon Nap (Hazen High School, Renton Washington), point guard Isaiah Kerr (St. Francis, Mountain View, California) and walk-on forward Caden Bateman (Missoula Big Sky).
As of now, baring any transfers in or out of the program, Montana's roster is: Brandon Whitney, Lonnell Martin Jr., Josh Vazquez, Johnny Braggs, Josh Bannan, Mack Anderson, Derrick Carter-Hollinger, John Solomon, Trey Lawrence and the five incoming freshmen. Teams generally have 14 to 16 players on the roster (13 can be suited up on game days) and the team is allowed 13 full scholarships.
Thomas briefly played at Hillcrest Prep, another prep basketball power in Arizona that has produced pro players like Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III. Thomas — whose older brother Dischon played at Colorado State and is currently in the NCAA transfer portal — then transferred over to Skyline Prep. which plays other high-level prep schools like Dream City Christian.
