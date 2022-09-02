INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Montana opened the Hampton Inn Invitational with a 3-0 loss to Drake on Friday afternoon (25-19, 25-21, 25-20).
Averaging 20.0 points per set, Montana was in each set, but never seriously threatened the Bulldogs.
"It was a frustrating match," head coach Allison Lawrence said. "Drake did a good job of hitting their details and they scouted our tendencies in ways that made us one-dimensional and kept us out of rhythm.
"It felt really difficult to score, and then we'd get stuck in rotations for several points and string several errors together."
Montana hit just .108 for the match, with two of its starting attackers hitting a negative attack percentage. The only player to get into a solid rhythm was junior middle blocker Ellie Scherffius, who finished with nine kills on .429 hitting.
While Montana struggled offensively, Drake's attackers were multi-dimensional. Mariana Rodrigues finished with 18 kills at a .381 clip while Addie Schmierer totaled eight kills and zero errors on just 10 swings (.800 hitting).
"We talked all week about being the aggressive team, and we just didn't look like the aggressor," Lawrence said.
After falling behind in the opening set, 15-8, Montana got three straight points – including a kill and block from Scherffius – to bring the score to 15-11. Moments later, the Grizzlies went on a 4-0 run to force a Drake timeout, now trailing by just two, 19-17. Drake, however, scored the next four points and won the set, 25-19.
After Montana took a 5-4 Set-2 lead on a Scherffius kill, the Bulldogs scored the next eight points, including four kills from Rodrigues.
Scherffius recorded two kills and a block during a 5-1 Griz run, before the Montana again used a 5-1 run moments later to get within two points, 23-21, but couldn't get closer.
Montana led for the first half of the third set, including a 13-10 advantage following back-to-back blocks from Paige Clark and Elise Jolly. Drake, though, responded with a 5-0 run and led from that point forward.
Clark led Montana with 11 kills while senior libero Sarina Moreno added 17 digs. Setter Carly Anderson had 32 assists and three service aces.
