MISSOULA — Florida Atlantic assistant men's basketball coach Drew Williamson provided one name when discussing his “biggest influence in coaching” in 2021: Travis DeCuire, who just completed his ninth season as Montana head coach.

At that time, Williamson was an assistant coach in the NCAA Division II ranks and had become a branch on the vaunted Montana Grizzlies coaching tree through DeCuire and Blaine Taylor at Old Dominion. He’s now in his second season as an assistant at the Div. I level and has helped coach the Owls to the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this weekend.

“Everything that Drew has experienced, I’ve been honored to watch and reflect on,” DeCuire said. “I don’t take responsibility for any of it. His family did a phenomenal job of raising him. Blaine Taylor was an incredible leader. I was along for the ride. I’m just appreciative that Drew allows me to continue to be along for the ride.”

In Williamson’s eyes, DeCuire was instrumental in his growth as a player at Old Dominion from 2003-07. That was because DeCuire, who was then an assistant, was his position coach. Like Williamson, DeCuire had been a point guard under Taylor at UM in the early 1990s.

They were also similar types of players who valued team success over individual accolades. Williamson helped ODU win 81 games, earn two NCAA Tournament berths and an NIT Final Four trip over his final three seasons.

Their relationship also developed outside of the basketball court during their time at ODU. Williamson was part of a group that would regularly hang out at DeCuire’s home, allowing them to get to know each other on another level.

“Drew is a part of the family tree,” Taylor said. “I brought Travis in here because he played point guard and I wanted him to instill skills and thought process because it’s the same system Travis played in and Travis is a really good player management guy.

“You always value assistants in age and proximity of age to your players. Travis was close with those guys. He had a role in academics and player mentoring. Drew took to Travis, and Travis has had a lifelong relationship with Drew navigating the career.”

Being an assistant at ODU was DeCuire’s first four-year college coaching gig after starting at Sammamish High School and Green River Community College. He hadn’t yet developed many coaching connections who would always answer his texts and calls, so he was determined to do that for people he got to know who wanted to pursue the coaching profession.

That’s what Williamson decided to do, and DeCuire’s dedication to him in the coaching journey was another reason why he cited DeCuire as his biggest influence. He had been named one of the top Div. II assistants in the nation in 2020 by the Minority Coaches Association and was one of 12 finalists for the "Next Up" Head Coaches Training Initiative.

“He’s always been special to me in my heart,” DeCuire said. “I’ve got a championship ring thanks to him. I’ve been to an NIT Final Four, Madison Square Garden because of him. The last thing I’m going to do is be selective with answering his phone calls or text messages. He’s that special. I think that there’s a lot left out there for him. If I can play any role in that, I’m going to.”

Time at ODU

Williamson almost never linked up with DeCuire and Taylor at ODU. DeCuire was still a few months away from being hired when Williamson became part of the first recruiting class put together by Taylor, a Hellgate grad and former Grizzlies player and coach.

He originally committed to North Carolina as a walk-on to back up star point guard Raymond Felton. However, new head coach Roy Williams didn’t want to bring him in after he was hired to replace coach Matt Doherty.

Williamson looked into a prep school but received a call from Taylor late in the recruiting process and signed in May 2003. It was a good get for Taylor because Williamson was the 2003 North Carolina High School Athletic Association male athlete of the year after he led Cummings High School to two state basketball championships and a semifinal appearance.

Williamson had also considered football scholarship offers, including one from Wake Forest. He had quarterbacked the Cummings football team to a state title while finishing his high school career ranked third all-time in state history for passing yards.

“When I was at UM, we recruited good point guards, and Travis (DeCuire) was one of them,” Taylor said. “Drew Williamson was our Travis here in that when I got here, we needed to find somebody to be the center of the storm.

“He was a little undersized and whatever else you wanted to point your finger at, but he was a winner. He had a real steady, consistent, understated demeanor. He didn’t have to say a lot, but when he did, people sure listened.”

Winner and leader are the two words that came to mind for DeCuire to describe Williamson all these years later. He twice made the Colonial Athletic Association all-defensive team and twice led the CAA in assist-to-turnover ratio. He still holds the school record with 130 consecutive games played, ranks third all-time in steals and seventh in assists.

He had a knack for big-time plays in clutch moments, like hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Jim Larranaga-coached George Mason on a play called P-Counter, which came from Taylor’s time at UM. As a sophomore, he totaled 11 assists and zero turnovers while playing 91 minutes across three CAA tournament games, a sign of his growing responsibility bestowed upon him by the coaching staff.

“I recall bringing in New Years with him in the practice arena,” DeCuire said. “When the clock ticked to midnight, the ball was going in the net. I recall taking my daughter and dog and going to the gym and getting up shots. He was going to do everything he had to do to continue to develop and be the best basketball player he could be. He was challenged to get in better shape and change his body condition and he responded to that.

“I think that’s an example of someone when you give them feedback and say you need to do these things to be successful, he’s going to do those things. He’s going to challenge himself to go above and beyond what’s expected of him. I think that’s the biggest piece of being successful as a basketball coach.”

DeCuire previously compared former Montana All-Big Sky guard Mike Oguine to Williamson in terms of their ability to play right away as freshmen. Williamson was voted a team captain midway through his freshman season.

He helped lead ODU to the NCAA tournament his sophomore season and to the NIT Final Four his junior year. In his senior season, the Monarchs started a substandard 12-7 but then rattled off 12 consecutive wins to make the NCAA tournament for the second time in his career. Williamson’s role in that again showed DeCuire that his pupil had what it took to one day coach.

“I remember coach Taylor bringing him up to the front of our sleeper bus, closed the door and gave him some insight on how unhappy he was with where the team was,” DeCuire said. "A lot of it was our psychological approach. We weren’t tough enough, we weren’t serious enough, we weren’t hungry enough to win and probably had too much talent to be where we were.

“Drew was told that if he didn’t do something about it, it wasn’t going to be the senior year he would ever wish for himself. I recall him going back to the team and closing the door and you could hear him yelling and it turned into a team meeting. We won 12 straight after that and got an at-large bid. As a leader, he was a guy that was very selfless, had a knack for winning.”

Williamson’s time with DeCuire and Taylor helped propel ODU athletics to new heights. The Monarchs had just opened Chartway Arena a couple years earlier in 2002, and their success led to increased sellouts at the 8,600-seat arena and growing interest in the program.

Just months after ODU made the 2005 NCAA tournament in Williamson’s sophomore year, ODU voted to add a football team in 2009. The Monarchs played at the FCS level for five seasons and joined the FBS level as a Conference-USA member in 2014.

Taylor, who is now the Athletic Development Officer for Major Gifts with the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation, has a sense of pride in seeing Williamson excel as a coach.

“I had all daughters, so I have these boys in my life that become men and you have a strong umbilical cord connected to them,” Taylor said. “There’s a lot of love when you spend years and go through thick and thin. We had just built a new arena and filled it up, went from making no money to stacks of money, no fans to sold out, bottom of the pack to championships.

“We wouldn’t have football today if the arena hadn’t gone for $5,000 a pair for seats on the front row, private boxes all sold out, premium areas up top, student section sold out. We went from half of one scholarship to our whole program was endowed. It was a mushroom effect. Those years set the stage for Old Dominion’s growth as a school and starting football.”

Coaching ladder

Another call from Taylor brought Williamson into coaching after he played pro basketball in Germany for three seasons following college. In 2011, he was hired as the ODU director of basketball operations, handling administrative duties and helping with scheduling.

That made him a small branch on the Montana coaching tree going back to Jud Heatcote, who coached UM from 1971-76 before he went on to lead Michigan State to the 1979 national title. Taylor was the last recruit before Heathcote left, and he later played for and coached under Heathcote’s disciples before he took over at UM in 1991.

“I’ve always said if I got back in coaching as a head coach one of the first guys I’d try to get on my staff would be Drew,” Taylor said. “You want solid, stable and loyal people around you. When he was a player, those were the qualities that he exuded. You could count of Drew.

“Fans loved him. He was an ambassador for the program. He came from a really nice family, really good upbringing. When you watch the way a guy acts, the way that he practices, conducts himself, if a guy wants to coach, you knew he’d do good at it.”

Williamson followed ODU assistant coach Lonnie Blow to NCAA Division II Virginia State in 2013. He spent eight seasons there before he was hired as an FAU assistant coach in July 2021 under head coach Dusty May, who got his start as a student manager under iconic Indiana coach Bob Knight.

A few years before that, DeCuire had tried to hire Williamson to be an assistant coach at Montana. It didn’t work out financially, DeCuire said, but it’s worked out for Williamson, who joined May’s staff at FAU a couple years later.

“I just knew in his heart and his approach every day that it was always going to be about winning, not about him,” DeCuire said. “So I always had it in my mind that one day if I became a head coach I would want to hire Drew.

“The selfless guys are the ones everyone wants to maintain relationships with and check on. I think Drew’s that. Any time I want to follow up on someone that I haven’t been able to keep track of, he seems to know where they’re at. When you’re that guy, you’re probably going to be successful as a coach too because you’re going to be that guy for your players.”

FAU enters the Final Four with a 35-3 record having won the Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles to capture its second-ever berth into the NCAA tourney. The Owls have had success this year while playing with a shorter lineup, which was similar to how ODU excelled when Williamson, DeCuire and Taylor were together.

As a No. 9 seed, the Owls beat No. 8 Memphis in the first round by forcing a jump ball and scoring the winning basket in the final five seconds. They then beat No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, which had upset No. 1 Purdue and had only made the tournament because Northeast Conference champion Merrimack, which UM beat this year, was ineligible while transitioning from Div. II.

Then came wins over No. 4 Tennessee in the Sweet Sixteen and No. 3 Kansas State in the Elite Eight. Those were the first four NCAA tournament wins in the history of the program, which started in the 1988-89 season.

“I don’t know when he’s going to get his first opportunity as a head coach,” DeCuire said. “He’s young. He’s not at a high major. So it’s just harder to get jobs. But making it to a Final Four as an assistant, someone on that staff is doing a good job, probably everyone is what I would assume. So sometimes guys like him get phone calls.

“I know this, whatever AD hires him is going to be considered a great AD with incredible foresight because the success of that program is going to be dynamic. I honestly believe that. I look forward to the day he calls me and says that I got a job. You never know, I might find myself working for him one day.”

The Owls will play No. 5 seed San Diego State in a national semifinal game televised on CBS at 4:09 p.m. MT Saturday in Houston, Texas. A win will put them in the championship game against either No. 5 Miami or No. 4 UConn and will make them the first team seeded ninth or lower to play in the title game.

This is the first time since 1979, when seeds were introduced, that the Final Four won’t have a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed. It’s the first time since 1970 that three teams (FAU, SDSU and Miami) are playing in the Final Four for the first time in program history. FAU is the first C-USA team to make the Final Four since 2008 and will be jumping up to the American Athletic Conference next season, potentially giving Williamson increased competition and exposure.

“There are so many different facets to being a head coach,” Taylor said. “Is a guy going to go to a luncheon and make everybody laugh? Can he be a recruiter? What’s his demeanor on the sideline? Drew’s a guy who has been a sponge to every experience he’s been in.

“They’ll be seen as somebody smart, whoever it is that gives him a shot. Everybody thought I was crazy when I brought this junior college guy in Seattle to Virginia in DeCuire. It was a good move. Somebody one day is going to hire Drew and five years later they’ll be seen as smart.”