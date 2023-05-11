Drummond native Morgan Radtke was still stuck in fourth place heading into the final event of the women's heptathlon at the Big Sky outdoor track and field championships Thursday in Greeley, Colorado. She then posted the second-best time in the 800 run to jump up to third place and secure her career-best finish in the seven-event challenge.

Missoula native Brooke Stayner placed fifth, Missoula native Whitney Morrison took seventh and Dillon native Ainsley Shipman was eighth as all four Griz scored team points in the 11-person field. The athletes closed the two-day competition with the long jump, javelin throw and 800 run on a rainy Day 2 after doing the 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200 dash Wednesday.

Radtke, a senior, scored a personal-record 4,866 points to finish behind Idaho State sophomore Kylee Dimick (5,110) and Sacramento State sophomore Eliana Coburn (4,945). She placed second in the 800 run in two minutes, 25.84 seconds, fourth in the javelin throw at 99 feet, 2 inches, and eight in the long jump at 5.09 meters.

Stayner, a freshman, totaled 4,673 points to finish behind Weber State freshman Payge Walz (4,710), who dropped from third to fourth after posting the worst time in the event-closing 800 run. Stayner was second in the long jump at 5.39 meters, third in the 800 run in two minutes, 27.44 seconds, and 10th in the javelin throw at 80 feet, 5 inches.

Morrison, a junior, accrued 4,377 points to finish behind Idaho State sophomore Cassi Robbins (4,491). She was third in the javelin throw at 103 feet, 2 inches, fourth in the 800 run in two minutes, 28.13 seconds, and sixth in the long jump at 5.14 meters.

Shipman, a freshman, finished with 4,317 points to finish ahead of Weber State freshman Lynzey Searle (4,155), Weber State junior Elizabeth Littlewood (3,163) and Idaho freshman Katja Davidowske, who didn't register a score as she pulled out before the final event. Shipman was fifth in the long jump at 5.20 meters, seventh in the 800 run in two minutes, 33.32 seconds, and eighth in the javelin throw at 89 feet, 4 inches.