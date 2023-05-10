Drummond native Morgan Radtke and Missoula native Brooke Stayner ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, after the Montana Grizzlies' first day of the women's heptathlon at the Big Sky outdoor track and field championships Wednesday in Greeley, Colorado.

Dillon native Ainsley Shipman and Missoula native Whitney Morrison were eighth and ninth as UM had four of the 11 competitors. The Griz totaled 11 personal records in the 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200 dash on Wednesday, and they'll close with the long jump, javelin throw and 800 run on Thursday.

"Morgan is such a seasoned veteran and her performance today really showed that," UM head coach Doug Fraley said in a news release. "She went out and did what she was capable of in four straight events. Brooke, Ainsley, and Whitney had very solid days as well and have put themselves in good position for day two."

Radtke, a senior, totaled 3,055 points and trails Idaho State sophomore Kylee Dimick (3,164), Sacramento State sophomore Eliana Coburn (3,099) and Weber State freshman Payge Walz (3,080). She tied for first in the high jump with a PR of 5 feet, 8 inches, placed second in the shot put with a PR of 36 feet, 5 inches, finished sixth in the 200 dash in 26.46 seconds and was seventh in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 15.28 seconds.

Stayner, a freshman, totaled 2,907 points to sit ahead of Idaho State sophomore Cassi Robbins (2,791) and Weber State freshman Lynzey Searle (2,691). She was third in the 100 hurdles in 14.41 seconds, third in the 200 dash with a PR of 25.60 seconds, sixth in the shot put with a PR of 30 feet, 1 inch, and tied for sixth in the high jump with a PR of 5 feet, 1 inch.

Shipman, a freshman, totaled 2,627 points while setting a PR in all four events. She was fifth in the shot put at 30 feet, 11.75 inches, fifth in the 200 dash in 26.43 seconds, sixth in the 100 hurdles in 15.09 seconds and 11th in the high jump at 4 feet, 8.25 inches.

Morrison, a junior, accrued 2,558 points to put herself ahead of Idaho freshman Katja Davidowske (2,442) and Weber State junior Elizabeth Littlewood (2,138). She tied for sixth in the high jump with a PR of 5 feet, 1 inch, was ninth in the 100 hurdles in 15.57 seconds, ninth in the 200 dash in 27.07 seconds and 11th in the shot put at 26 feet, 7.25 inches as she was forced to throw left-handed because of an injury.